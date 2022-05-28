Liverpool – Real Madrid: how to watch the Champions League final online and on IPTV for free

After three insane qualifiers in a row against PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City, Real Madrid is finally playing the Champions League final today against Liverpool at the Stade de France in Paris.

The ‘Reds’ reach the final in Paris in high spirits after having eliminated Villareal in the semi-finals, and eager to clinch his third major title of the season after winning the FA Cup and League Cup and having lost the Premier League.

The Champions League final will give start at 21:00, peninsular Spanish time, and will be broadcast openly on RTVE’s La1. We are going to tell you how to watch Liverpool – Real Madrid on the Internet.

Enjoy Liverpool – Real Madrid in La 1 online





As they have told from RTVE, the public channel has turned to the final of the Champions League, and will broadcast on RTVE Play and La 1 Liverpool – Real Madrid. You can watch it from the start time from here.

If instead of in the browser you want to watch it from the applications, here you can download RTVE for Android and here RTVE Play for iPhone.

Another option to see RTVE’s La 1 in the browser is through Tivify, the spectacular website that allows you to watch DTT for free. Remember that Tivify is also available on Android TV, Fire TV, LG webOS, etc.

As well as free to air, if you’re a football subscriber on Movistar+ or Orange TV, you’ll be able to watch the Champions League final on Movistar Champions Leaguethrough the decoder and online through the websites and applications.

So you can see Liverpool – Real Madrid on IPTV





The last method that we are going to tell you to watch Liverpool – Real Madrid is an IPTV list with links to the official broadcast of La 1 de RTVE.

Thanks to the TDTChannels platform, which collects all the official broadcasts of free-to-air channels, we can access 632 DTT channels and 669 radio stations.

Of course, La 1 is among them. To see it on players like VLC (and even record the broadcast), we only need to download the M3U8 or M3U list that they offer us on their list website. Once we open the player, we will only have to look for the link of La 1 for playback to start.