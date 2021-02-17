Liverpool regained their memory and took a great victory against Leipzig in the knockout stages of the Champions League

Liverpool won 2-0 and took a triumph on the road

The Liverpool on Tuesday his ticket to the quarterfinals of the Champions League 2020-2021 after winning by 2 to 0 to Red Bull Leipzig at Puskas Arena de Budapest, in a match marked by the gross errors of Julian Nagelsmann’s men, who did not spare his rival to recover the game that his fans were accustomed to.

The Reds arrived low of level to the return of the Champions. But the change of scenery suited them well and they were once again a reliable and solid team to disarm the second classified of the Bundesliga. The English team punished because of two errors at the beginning of the second half at the feet of Mohamed Salah Y Sadio Mané. True to their philosophies, Nagelsmann Y Klopp they sent their respective teams to the pitch full of energy.

Leipzig and Liverpool were electric from the opening whistle, seeking rhythm and verticality for the rival goal. For this reason, the first scare did not take long to appear, with a header from Dani Olmo that saved Alisson. However, that shot from the Spanish midfielder and a shot from outside the area of Sabitzer, which the Brazilian goalkeeper caught without problems, were the only threats that the German team would have, which little by little fell victim to the well-known ‘red’ intensity, which took over as the minutes of the duel passed.

The summary of Leipzig’s second half: two goals given away and unable to react (Photo: EFE)



The champion of the Premier League he found a hole in the back of the defense of three centrals of his rival and there struck his trident with a certain aroma of danger. Salah, scratching the offside, did not hit his heads up against Gulácsi and the rejection could not take advantage of it either Firmino that crashed his shot on the side of the net. Mané also warned with a close header that went over the crossbar, while the visitor’s good chances counter closed it Robertson who almost did not surprise the Bulgarian goalkeeper with a long shot.

Still, Julian Nagelsmann’s side seemed to feel good at the break and came out with renewed strength for the second half. Dani Olmo connected with Chicken and Alisson, a goalkeeper in need of good deeds after his failures in recent games, regained confidence by stopping the French striker in a heads-up. But when Leipzig seemed to have balanced the clash until it was 0-1 after a big mistake from Sabitzer.

The captain of the German team made an imprecise backward send that did not find Klostermann and there appeared the speedy Salah for this time not to forgive and put the Reds ahead. Before the German team could assimilate the blow, they received the second, in another gift: this time from Mukiele, who did not manage to clear an aerial ball, was left to Mané whose pulse did not tremble to beat Gulácsi without problems and set foot in the next round.

Nagelsmann tried the reaction and the search for a goal that did not force a miracle in England with the offensive changes of Poulsen Y Hwang. The Liverpool endured without excessive problems, but the South Korean, with the game practically over, was about to take away some of the precious loot that Klopp’s men will now try not to lose in a Anfield who has turned his back on him in recent meetings.

