Liverpool region mayor backs Sadiq Khan over face mask use

Steve Rotheram says overlaying face would make people additional acutely aware about coronavirus state of affairs

Coronavirus – latest updates

See all our coronavirus safety

Steve Rotheram is the most recent mayor to induce people to placed on mask in public after Sadiq Khan known as on the government to make them compulsory on transport in London all over the coronavirus outbreak.

The metro mayor of Liverpool city space talked about wearing any type of face overlaying meant Britons had been susceptible to “transfer extra in protecting [themselves] and people”.

Proceed finding out…

