General News

Liverpool region mayor backs Sadiq Khan over face mask use

April 18, 2020
1 Min Read




30 minutes in the past
Information Articles

Steve Rotheram says overlaying face would make people additional acutely aware about coronavirus state of affairs

  • Coronavirus – latest updates
  • See all our coronavirus safety

Steve Rotheram is the most recent mayor to induce people to placed on mask in public after Sadiq Khan known as on the government to make them compulsory on transport in London all over the coronavirus outbreak.

The metro mayor of Liverpool city space talked about wearing any type of face overlaying meant Britons had been susceptible to “transfer extra in protecting [themselves] and people”.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment