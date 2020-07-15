Liverpool to lift Premier League trophy on free-to-air TV

Liverpool can be handed the Premier League trophy after their match towards Chelsea on Wednesday 22nd July, and Sky Sports activities will make the sport free-to-air.

The Reds have rolled to a snug victory in 2019/20, with an unlimited hole between them and second-placed Manchester Metropolis – presently, the 2 groups stand 21 factors aside.

With followers unable to attend video games on the finish of the marketing campaign, many had puzzled how the trophy presentation would look, however Sky Sports activities have confirmed they may air Liverpool v Chelsea on their in style free channel, Choose TV.

The match kicks off at 8:15pm, which means the trophy lift ought to happen by 10pm, a lot to the delight of Reds followers around the globe.

Sky had been in discussions with Liverpool Soccer Membership and the Premier League over one of the simplest ways to open up the spectacle to all, with a call made.

Rob Webster, Sky Sports activities Managing Director mentioned: “We’re delighted to make this event free to air within the UK. Liverpool v Chelsea is all the time one of many Premier League’s most eagerly anticipated fixtures, and now extra viewers than ever earlier than may have the chance to take pleasure in and be impressed by what’s going to unfold in entrance of them on Wednesday 22nd July.

“On this event, due to the unprecedented instances we determined to make this blockbuster Premier League fixture free to air, and for Liverpool followers to have the possibility to see the lifting of the Premier League trophy.”

The transfer additionally has assist of the Authorities. Tradition Secretary Oliver Dowden mentioned: “We have been happy to safe a 3rd of Premier League matches on free to view TV so followers might all take pleasure in this season like no different.

“Sky Sports activities deciding to broadcast this match is sensible for Liverpool followers who will now get to see their gamers lift the trophy. I’d like to thank Sky Sports activities for opening up this unforgettable event to followers.”

