Liverpool Vs Burnley Participant Scores: August 21, 2021

Liverpool welcomes a complete Anfield target audience for the primary time since pre-pandemic.



Burnley has brought about issues for Liverpool prior to now, each as a result of their physicality and their intensity.

Jpressing Klopp seeking to resolve this downside via passing Harvey Elliott a get started in a extra complex midfield position. He’s additionally in form Diogo Jota about Roberto Firmino.

This appears like a vintage Liverpool recreation beneath Klopp. The wingbacks shoot go after go. Except a short lived length firstly of the second one part, the Reds dominate ownership. Targets from Jota and Sadio Mane give Liverpool a at ease 2-0 victory.

Kostas Tsimikis had a specifically placing fit. Just right indicators in every single place.

Be right here Liverpool vs Burnley participant rankings for August 21, 2021.

Jurgen Klopp (8) –

It kind of feels we all know his new frontline favourite as Jota will get the nod to Bobby once more. The workforce is already in most sensible shape midway throughout the season.

Alice (8) –

Standard Ali. He doesn’t get referred to as frequently, but if he’s, he comes out giant with 2 saves. Any other blank slate.

Trent Alexander-Arnold (9) –

Repeatedly groping and crossing. The attacking paintings can pay off as he earns an help on Mane’s objective. Noticed probably the most ownership of all Crimson as of late. Vintage Trent.

Virgil van Dijk (7) –

Quiet and solid. Wins 5 antennas. Neatly located to get rid of a couple of threats. Displays no indicators of rust.

Joel Matip (8) –

So underrated. Makes use of lengthy limbs to get in the way in which of a couple of counters. Wins 8 antennas or even will get 3 photographs.

Kostas Tsimikas (9) –

Seems actually excellent particularly bearing in mind it looks as if he’s been the usage of coke bender for every week. Absolute best ball to Jota for an help at the opener. Protect very bodily. He broke the wreck to loud applause.

Naby Keita (6) –

Carry out anonymously. Not anything horrible anyway, however not anything particular. Dropped out within the eightieth.

Jordan Henderson (7) –

Schipper will get the beginning over Fabinho, who used to be ultimate useless this week. Displays actually fancy and technical footwork early on. Just right activity connecting the backline and frontline. Can nonetheless listen him bark even with a complete Anfield.

Harvey Elliott (7) –

Get started top quality! Klopp hopes Elliott can resolve one of the crucial creativity issues within the midfield. Elliott does smartly and sees a large number of the ball. Some unhealthy choices and turnovers, however you spot all of the skill.

Sadio Mane (7) –

A lot more energetic as of late than ultimate week. Six photographs fired. Just right end to its goal.

Diogo Jota (8) –

Are we able to acknowledge how excellent Jota is with headers? Buries his probability to overcome Liverpool within the 18th. Interrupted within the eightieth for Firmino.

Mo Salah (7) –

Rips 5 photographs and a relentless risk. VAR disallows a objective. Earned a objective or help. Mo appears to be like sharp.

Roberto Firmino (NR) – Exchanged within the eightieth for Jota. No actual time to make an have an effect on.

Thiago (NR) – First look for an Anfield crowd.

Joe Gomez (NR) – Stands as much as a forestall to kill the clock.

As of late at the highway with Tsimikas. He received’t be ousting Robbo anytime quickly, however he had himself for an afternoon.

