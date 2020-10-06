Living Colour’s Vernon Reid Joins ASCAP Lab as Artist in Residence

The ASCAP Lab introduced that Living Color founder and guitarist Vernon Reid has joined as artist in residence, and likewise introduced the finalists from its NYC Media Lab Seed Challenge as properly as a number of upcoming digital talking engagements.

First, Reid will seem on the NYCML Summit on Friday, Oct. 9 in a keynote dialog with Brooke Eplee of The ASCAP Lab and finalists from The ASCAP Lab Seed Challenge. The panel, “A Musician’s Perspective on Innovation and its Position in the Artistic Course of,” will discover what’s subsequent in know-how and music creation and expertise.

Subsequent, the ASCAP Lab, along with New York Metropolis Media Lab, sponsored an 11-week open college problem for graduate college students and school in artistic tech, music, design and know-how. 5 chosen groups, all from New York College, engaged in early-stage R&D to discover new methods to create and expertise music utilizing rising applied sciences such as spatial audio, pc imaginative and prescient and machine studying instruments for object detection. Two of those groups, CHILLER and Madd by Group MiDi, will current their prototypes on Oct. 8 at this week’s New York Metropolis Media Lab Summit.

CHILLER developed a tiny machine that provides one other dimension to the expertise of music. Primarily based on the small, low-cost Raspberry Pi pc, their Pc Human Interface for Reside Labeling of Emotional Responses (CHILLER) can learn the physique’s bodily and emotional reactions to music, changing them into knowledge that may then be leveraged in a large number of the way by rising applied sciences. LEDs mild up when emotional reactions are detected and supply a brand new means for performers and audiences to work together, whether or not the efficiency is digital, recorded or dwell in the identical room.

Utilizing the 30-year-old keyboard-based MIDI enter as a place to begin, Madd by Group MiDi created a brand new machine for audio sampling and modifying that contains a Twenty first-century, user-friendly interface powered by a sensor that the workforce constructed from scratch. In contrast with conventional keypad interfaces, the soft-surface sensor captures nuances in a person’s contact, permitting for elevated expressiveness and customization of sound.

“Collaborating with these 5 unbelievable college groups and seeing them apply their creativeness and ingenuity to the ASCAP Lab Seed Challenge has been inspiring,” mentioned Nick Lehman, ASCAP Chief Technique and Digital Officer. “We’re excited to nurture the sort of rising expertise who will push the envelope of music creation instruments and experiences to learn ASCAP members and drive innovation in the music trade. We need to lengthen our honest because of everybody who participated and to the NYC Media Lab for his or her partnership.”

A spotlight video on all of the ASCAP Lab seed undertaking groups is out there at www.ascaplab.com.

Lastly, on October 15, ASCAP Lab will current “Can We Be taught to Cease Worrying and Love AI?,” a digital session with Hod Lipson, synthetic intelligence skilled and Professor of Engineering and Knowledge Science at Columbia College. Lipson will clarify why, with a mix of elevated funding, computing pace and extra, we’ll quickly enter an period of AI “chaos and amazement,” and the way this might have an effect on the way forward for music. Registration for the free digital session, which is open to ASCAP members, is out there at https://bit.ly/3l7pDNa.

For extra info on The ASCAP Lab, go to www.ascaplab.com.