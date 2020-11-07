Living In A Drama: 5 Reasons To Watch TW-Drama “Misplaced Romance”

Taiwanese fantasy romantic-comedy drama “Misplaced Romance” is the proper manner to assist us get by means of this unusual 12 months of 2020. Zheng Xiao En (Vivian Sung) is a romance novel editor who secretly fantasizes a few CEO falling in love together with her. She additionally spends her time daydreaming about He Tian Xing (Marcus Chang), the good-looking CEO of Tian Liang Group, whose firm occupies the constructing reverse of Zheng Xiao En’s firm. In the future, Zheng Xiao En finds herself mysteriously transported into the pages of a romance novel the place she meets her secret crush He Tian Xing. Nonetheless, he isn’t He Tian Xing! In the fictional world, he’s Situ Ao Ran, with a very completely different persona. In the novel world, Zheng Xiao En tries to win Situ Ao Ran’s coronary heart, however she quickly discovers she isn’t the feminine lead however fairly the evil second feminine lead.

“Misplaced Romance” is a particular should watch because the drama is stuffed with hilarious hijinks and loads of coronary heart fluttering and nostalgic moments. As a long-time romantic-comedy drama fan, it’s enjoyable to observe a drama that neatly pokes enjoyable at traditional romantic tropes whereas mixing some whimsical and mysterious intrigue. If this isn’t sufficient to entice you to observe the drama, try our different explanation why it is best to add the drama to your binge watch-list beneath!

Relatable fangirl lead

Zheng Xiao En resides each romance drama fangirl’s dream of getting first-hand expertise of life inside a romance novel. In truth, she’s a fangirl herself, which makes her so relatable and enjoyable. She usually makes hilarious references to common Asian dramas, specifically, paying homage to Korean dramas like “The King: Everlasting Monarch,” “Goblin,” and “Descendants of the Solar.” As a viewer, you may’t however assist however root for Xiao En to develop into the primary heroine and her journey to win Situ Ao Ran’s coronary heart.

What’s nice about Xiao En is how she breaks the stereotypes of a feminine lead. She’s not pitiful or a pushover – she’s a breath of recent air as she’s charming, impartial, daring, good, and adorably quirky. And she or he at all times stands up for herself. One of the best moments of Xiao En is when she intelligently makes use of her data of typical drama clichés and tropes (the chilly CEO, poor feminine lead, cohabitation, hate-to-love relationships, and so forth.) to her benefit to maneuver and break away from the confines of a romance novel plot.

Vivian Sung is an ideal option to play Xiao En. She’s a proficient actress together with her fantastically expressive eyes. She really introduced out the lovable and imaginative aspect of Xiao En whereas showcasing that she’s an impartial, empowered girl who’s trustworthy to herself and can struggle for her love.

Attractive and charismatic male lead

When you aren’t already a fan of Marcus Chang, you’ll actually develop into one after watching “Misplaced Romance,” the place he performs the twin roles of He Tian Xing and Situ Ao Ran. He does an amazing job portraying and differentiating each characters, from the smug, domineering Situ Ao Ran to the extra composed and gentler He Tian Xing. Though Situ Ao Ran is meant to be a one-dimensional character whose principal persona trait is his good-looking seems, you may’t assist however swoon over Marcus’ portrayal as he merely oozes a pure masculine charisma and intercourse enchantment. There’s one thing about Situ Ao Ran’s tacky one-liners and his longing stares that simply makes your coronary heart flutter.

In the true world, He Tian Xing appears like a breath of recent air. Not like Situ Ao Ran, who’s the same old romantic archetype seen in novels, He Tian Xing is a extra likeable and well-rounded character that’s clever, considerate, inquisitive, and reserved. Though He Tian Xing and Situ Ao Ran look precisely the identical, it’s Tian Xing who really shines and strikes audiences’ hearts. Kudos to Marcus on portraying the nuances between the 2!

Scorching OTP chemistry

(*5*)

If there’s one factor you may’t deny about “Misplaced Romance,” it’s the scorching chemistry between our principal leads. That is the third time Vivian and Marcus are collaborating, as they beforehand labored collectively within the movies “Café. Ready. Love” and “Nina Wu.” Having labored collectively a number of instances and being good associates in actual life, their chemistry is pure and severely no joke. You’ll be glad to know the pair have loads of skinship and steamy kiss scenes. Taiwanese dramas by no means actually disappoint on this facet!

“Misplaced Romance” does a stunning job in showcasing the excellence between Xiao En’s relationships with Ao Ran and Tian Xing. In the novel world, Xiao En’s relationship with Ao Ran feels superficial because it looks like she solely loves the concept of him, nor was it clearly proven the explanation why she favored him. Regardless of that, you’ll nonetheless love seeing the 2 along with their passionate romance. In distinction, Xiao En and Tian Xing have a extra natural connection on a deeper human-level as they’ve the shared expertise of shedding their mother and father at a younger age and dealing with loneliness. I additionally beloved how within the novel, Xiao En chased after Ao Ran, however in the true world, Tian Xing is the one chasing Xiao En. Marcus and Vivian do an exquisite job in showcasing the feelings of their characters and their candy, fairy-tale-like romance.

Heat and supportive second male lead

What’s a romantic-comedy drama and not using a second male result in additionally swoon over? That’s Qing Feng (Simon Lian), the CSO of Royal Group and Situ Ao Ran’s greatest buddy and right-hand man within the novel world. When you’re vulnerable to falling for the second male lead when watching dramas, then Qing Feng gives you a severe case of second-lead syndrome! Qing Feng is Xiao En’s confidante and is the last word second lead who’s heat, supportive, and an total tremendous candy man you can dream of.

What makes Qing Feng actually cool and endearing is that, with Xiao En’s affect, he positive aspects extra of a persona and begins to deviate from his predestined path as the standard second lead. He learns from Xiao En that your destiny could be altered for those who’re keen to take cost to vary it. You may say Qing Feng is probably the most woke character, as he turns into self-aware of his existence and sees the complete image of being within the novel world. He not merely follows his predetermined character arc by falling for Xiao En and full-on pursuing her.

Qing Feng total as a personality is such an amazing man. There’s been many moments when he might have simply sabotaged Ao Ran and Xiao En’s relationship if he needed to. Regardless of falling for Xiao En, he nonetheless locations his function as the perfect buddy first to our OTP and he at all times gently nudges Ao Ran in direction of Xiao En. He prioritizes Xiao En’s happiness first and he makes viewers’ hearts soften together with his heat, loving gazes. You possibly can’t however fall in love with Qing Feng, and also you’ll be rooting for his very personal joyful ending!

Lovely OST

A good drama will not be full and not using a nice OST, and “Misplaced Romance” is certainly not missing on this facet. The OST is particular in that it options three songs sung and written/composed by our musically proficient male lead Marcus Chang. The OST contains the ending theme track, “Lose to You,” and the insert songs “Tonight I’m Right here” and “Speak To Me.” Ariel Tsai sings the opening theme track “Can’t Bear to Neglect You,” and she or he additionally has two insert songs, “The Misplaced Sea” and “Loveseat.” All the songs completely categorical the internal emotions of Zheng Xiao En, Ao Ran, and He Tian Xing and assist to intensify the feelings of every scene. In explicit, my favourite track is “Lose to You,” because it fantastically expresses how Situ Ao Ran/He Tian Xing surrenders all his like to Xiao En.

