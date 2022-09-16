Living in Miami: how much would it cost you?

Miami Beach is one of the preferred destinations for Latin Americans to settle (@opymorales/Infobae)

Miami It is a bustling, busy, modern city. Its beaches are the envy of half the world, it has an important cultural scene, the nightlife is world-class and it has a rising job market. It is normal for many people to want to live there, which makes it one of the most desired destinations in the entire world.

This favorite geography of so many has recently seen a sharp increase in the cost of living. Today it is very expensive to live in Miami. That is why it is better to be informed at the time of such a big change. Obtaining the indexes and data necessary to estimate how much of that decision is complex, so we have done it for you.

The housing and transportation are the main driver of these prices, partly due to the inflation that affects the United States and partly due to the economic consequences of the pandemic. To these items must be added the expenses of education, services, health, clothing, supermarket and miscellaneous. The figures shown here are based on the average expenses of a family of four.

The high prices of the real estate market push Miami residents to rent.

living place

In the months after the start of the pandemic, South Florida real estate prices soared. Low property taxes and the fact that the state does not collect taxes (only federal and municipal taxes are paid), added to the new trend of working remotely, pushed many people from other states to the Caribbean paradise.

According to the website RealtyHop, specialized in the sale and rental of houses, Miami surpassed The Angels as the second least affordable market, behind New York. The rental cost for a family is around USD 2,600 per monthmore than 80% of an average salary.

The price of cars has risen due to supply chain problems caused by the pandemic.

Car

To live in Miami definitely you need a car. More than 90% of households have at least one. But 2022 presents a unique, and unfavorable, juncture. There is a lack of inventory of new cars because there are no key elements to build them, due to the cut in the supply chain caused by the pandemic. That’s why the price of used cars skyrocketed: according to official figures, it had an increase of 37.3% year-on-year.

A used car with useful life ahead of it costs an average of USD 21.000. Buying with a down payment and financing the rest is also expensive, although credit is not for newcomers. Even if you succeeded, to control inflation the government raised the interest rate, and the installments would charge 7.5% interest. The cost of the average used financed for six years would be USD 520 per month.

He too insurance price has increased, and in Miami-Dade County it has been historically high due to the number of uninsured drivers on the road. The average premium coverage costs USD 2,762 per year and the basic, USD 1,680 or USD 140 per month.

fill the car tankwhich will last you about 300 miles (480 kilometers), costs $55, a little less than the USD 70 that came out in June, peak in the cost of gasoline. Depending on how far you have to travel to and from work, it could last a week or more.

South Florida has excellent universities at a cost lower than the national average. (Getty Images)

Education

The University education it tends to be cheaper in the magical city than in the rest of the country. In the 2020-2021 academic year, the average cost was $4,005 for state residents and $12,763 for non-residents (if you just arrived you will be considered that way), compared to a national average of USD 6,540 and USD 17,781 respectively. Public primary and secondary education is completely free.

In the US there is no universal public health and medicine is expensive. (Getty Images)

Health

For a family of four, the average monthly cost in health expenses is USD 813according to MIT data.

Even considering a recent rise in the cost of electricity, utility costs in Miami are among the lowest in the country.

Services

Public services in Miami are relatively cheap compared to other states in the country. A two room apartment you need to consume about USD 141.93 per month, according to Numbeo.com. This includes electricity (which is currently getting more expensive), water and garbage collection. Add another USD 70 online.

We do not include telephone expenses: they fluctuate a lot depending on the coverage plan and the number of telephones in the home.

In any case, to give you an idea, a mobile line can cost from USD 15 per month but there are others for USD 300. The average family plan (four mobile lines) ranges between USD 120 and USD 220.

In Miami it is important to be fashionable and look good.

clothing and footwear

Clothing expenses vary by age, style, and many other criteria, but according to CreditDonkey.com, a family earning more than $64,000 a year (equivalent to nearly $5,350 a month) spends about USD 203 per month in clothing.

You can save by doing market and cooking at home. (Getty Images)

Supermarket

According to LivingCost.org, the cost of food is USD 1,596 per month for a family. This would be eating mostly at home, that is, a few $399 per week on average.

Housing and transportation are the main driver of price increases in Miami, due to national inflation and the economic consequences of the pandemic. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

miscellaneous

This is where the calculations get complicated. There are so many miscellaneous expenses that they are impossible to calculate. There he falls entertainment (going outside, trips, vacations, etc.), the boys extracurricular activities (art, sports, hobbies, and more), gifts (birthdays, anniversaries, graduations, Christmas and any other reason you can think of), and also the emergencies. It is really incalculable and can be anywhere from a few hundred to thousands of dollars per month.

To calculate the total figure, we will take a family of four made up of two adults and two minors of school age (that is, without education expenses: they go to public school). We add and gives us a total of USD 6,353.93 per month, taking the lower prices of all ranges. As you can see, living in Miami is expensive. Now that you know how much you need, you can plan.

