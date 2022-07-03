Living like in the Columbia of BioShock Infinite would be possible in this nuclear flying hotel

The Sky Cruise wants to accommodate 5,000 passengers and never land… but it’s still just a concept.

If you have ever dreamed of live in Columbiathe city in the air from BioShock Infinite, you’re in luck, because Tony Holstrem, a concept artist, has designed a gigantic plane that engineer Hashem Al-Ghaili used as a reference to create the Sky Cruise, a gigantic flying hotel with nuclear engines. Here below you have a fascinating video that will make you believe in the incredible project that, beware, the animator already labels as “the future of transportation“.

The first question that comes to mind is what kind of safety and danger could be in a ship of this class and size that, by the way, goes without a pilot. The answer, from our point of view, is “all of them”, but according to Al-Ghaili himself, on board this kind of Titanic of the future, the personnel would be numerous to be able to carry out repairs and take care of both the 20 nuclear fusion electric motors that would keep the hotel in the air for months… just like the restaurants.

Sky Cruise is the future of transportationHashem Al-Ghaili, engineer

Indeed, the Sky Cruise could transport (according to the imagination of its creators) up to 5,000 passengers/guests, and would offer all kinds of luxury amenities: from restaurants and gyms to cinemas and swimming pools, apart from a viewpoint at the top. Obviously, we prefer not to think about what would happen if the passengers caught him on the dot and became a true Columbiabecause utopias have their faults and human beings cannot be trusted.

As you can imagine, the technology needed to make such a nuclear mass fly is still not very mature, because it depends on the nuclear fusion energy be viable. But since dreaming is free, the work of the engineer and concept artist is very welcome. Now, having nightmares is too, and we have Fallouts, Rimworlds and other games that help us get used to the idea of ​​what it would be like for a flying nuclear bomb as the Sky Cruise crashed to Earth.

More about: Bioshock Infinite, Fallout 4, RimWorld and Technology.