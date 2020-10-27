Liz Carr on her “chilling” Who Do You Think You Are experience

Former star of Silent Witness, Liz Carr, has described her “chilling” experience on Who Do You Think You Are? whereas investigating her great-great-great grandfather’s involvement in an tried homicide.

Talking to RadioTimes.com and different press, Carr mentioned: “It was chilling, it was like this treasure path, that every knowledgeable crammed me in on somewhat bit extra.”

Within the episode, Carr travels to Co. Armagh, Northern Eire, as a way to examine the 1850s case.

Requested if her position as Clarissa on Silent Witness had ready her for the extra forensic points of the case, she mentioned: “I feel sure, the investigative Clarissa, needing to know solutions, and wanting that forensic info.”

She continued: “What makes the story [about her own ancestor] so unimaginable is that [for] any individual from a really poor working class background, it’s very uncommon that there’s a whole lot of documentation, and that we discover historical past from these folks. The wealthier you’re, the extra that you simply’re down in data, normally. Other than births and deaths.

“However there’s really an terrible lot – I touched one thing along with his writing on it. I touched his signature. I’d as nicely have been touching George Clooney’s handwriting – I like George Clooney, I’ll simply go away that on the market. It’s advantageous with my spouse!”

Evaluating herself to her Silent Witness character Clarissa, she added: “Having all these data and all this materials main you to the tip consequence was completely Clarissa and completely me, as a result of I’m very inquisitive and I wanna know and I need to be on the finish of the story… I used to be very, very excited. I feel Clarissa would have been as nicely to be trustworthy.”

