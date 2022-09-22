Liz Truss and Joe Biden condemned the mobilization ordered by Putin and agreed to continue their support for Ukraine

British Prime Minister Liz Truss holds a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden during her visit to the United States to attend the 77th UN General Assembly in New York, the United States, on Sept. 21, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

British Prime Minister, Liz Trussand the president of the USA, Joe Biden, they condemned the partial mobilization announced by the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, and highlighted the importance of supporting Ukraine when they met Wednesday at the UN, the Downing Street residence reported Thursday.

“The leaders condemned Putin’s recent belligerent statements on Ukraine. They agreed that their actions highlight the need for allies to continue their economic and military support for Ukraine.”, indicates a government statement.

According to Downing Street, Truss updated Biden on his recent announcement that the UK will remain committed to providing military support to Ukraine in 2023 and the two leaders boarded “the growing threat posed by autocracies”.

Among other things, Truss and Biden emphasized the need for put an end to energy dependence, as well as technology, from authoritarian states, Downing Street added.

Truss and Biden pledged to redouble bilateral efforts to reduce energy dependence on Russia and increase the amount of renewables. UN General Assembly in New York, United States, on September 21, 2022. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

“They woke up redouble bilateral efforts to reduce energy dependence on Russia and increase the amount of renewable energy and other forms of energy that flow from democratic states,” he added.

This week, the UK pledged to match by 2023 the military aid provided to Ukraine this year, estimated at 2.3 billion pounds ($2.6 billion).

Putin justified the mobilization of reservists by considering that the objective of the West is “weaken, divide and destroy” their country.

Likewise, the foreign ministers of the European Union agreed this Wednesday to prepare new sanctions against Russiawhich will be finalized as soon as possible, as announced by the head of community diplomacy, Joseph Borrell.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell addresses a plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, September 13, 2022. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File

As advanced Borrellthis new package of sanctions will affect new sectors of the Russian economyincluding the technological one, and will include new individuals, but it has not yet been closed.

The foreign ministers, meeting urgently in New York, They also promised to continue supplying weapons to Kiev for as long as it takes in a statement adopted by consensus.

The appointment was convened this Wednesday as part of the UN General Assemblyafter what Putin decree the partial mobilization of 300,000 reservists and threaten to use its entire arsenal, including the nuclear one.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

The EU agreed another package of sanctions against Russia after Putin’s nuclear threat and the mobilization of reservists

Pyongyang distanced itself from Moscow and denied having sold weapons to Russia for the invasion of Ukraine

Ukraine exchanged the pro-Russian politician Viktor Medvechuc for more than 200 prisoners who were in the hands of Moscow