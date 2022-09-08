Liz Truss announced a freeze on gas and electricity prices in the UK

In this image provided by the British Parliament, Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss speaks during a government question session in the House of Commons in London, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament via AP)

British Prime Minister, Liz Truss announced Thursday that her government will cap national energy prices for homes and businesses for two years to ease the cost-of-living crisis. which has left people and businesses across the UK facing a bleak winter. In addition, he announced that the veto on hydraulic fracturing (“fracking”) will be lifted to promote the extraction of hydrocarbons.

Truss told lawmakers in Parliament that the Two-year “energy price guarantee” means that average household bills will not exceed 2,500 pounds ($2,872) a year for heat and electricity.

Bills were due to rise to 3,500 pounds ($4,000) a year from October, triple the cost of a year ago. Bills are skyrocketing due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the economic fallout from COVID-19 and Brexit.

In an intervention before the House of Commons (Lower), the head of the Executive said that his new energy plan will give “certainty” to citizens and “promote economic growth”.

“We are supporting this country through this winter and next and addressing the root causes of high prices so that we are never in the same position again.” Truss told lawmakers.

Companies and public institutions such as hospitals y schools also they will receive support, but for six months instead of two years.

“After that six month period, we will provide more support to vulnerable sectors, such as hospitality, and our local pubs,” Truss added, while urging companies to “look for ways to improve energy efficiency and increase direct power generation”.

The government says that the cap will reduce the UK’s rising inflation rate by 4 to 5 percentage points. The inflation reached 10.1% in July and is projected to rise to 13% before the end of the year.

The government has not said how much the price cap will cost, but estimates put it at more than 100 billion pounds ($116 billion). Truss has rejected calls from the opposition to impose an extraordinary tax on oil company profits. The cap will be paid with Treasury funds and through borrowing.

An employee walks down the stairs on the gas condensate platform in the North Sea, off the coast of Aberdeen, UK. Truss gave the green light for more oil and gas extraction and ended Britain’s fracking ban (Simon Dawson/Bloomberg)

“This is the time to be brave. We are facing a global energy crisis and there are no options without a cost”Truss warned.

the opponent Labor Party says that means that the British taxpayers will have to foot the bill.

Labor Energy Spokesperson, Ed Milibandaccused Truss of reject a windfall tax “purely on the basis of dogma.”

The announcement, on Truss’s second full day in office, comes after a summer in which the government refused to say how it would respond. Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson was unable to make any major decisions after announcing in July that he would resign. Truss, who won the Conservative Party race to replace Johnson as leader, refused to announce his plans before taking office.

Trussa free-market conservative, has said that prefer tax cuts to handouts, but the magnitude of the crisis has forced it to act.

The invasion of Ukraine has caused an energy crisis throughout Europe. Russia cut off supplies of cheap natural gas that the continent relied on for years to run factories, generate electricity and heat homes.

Britain imports most of its natural gas, although in much of Norway. not Russia, so it is vulnerable to changes in world prices.

The UK has dramatically increased the amount of energy generated by wind power in recent years and plans to build more nuclear power plants.

In his speech, hehe new Conservative leader also announced that his Executive will put an end in England to the current ban on resorting to hydraulic fracturing or “fracking” to extract the so-called shale gas, which means that this practice can start within six months. The measure is opposed by environmentalists.

The Government has already created a new energy supply working group, similar to the one that was established in its day for the management of vaccines against covid-19, which is already “negotiating long-term energy contracts with both domestic and international gas suppliers to immediately lower the cost of intervention”revealed.

“We are also accelerating all forms of domestic energy, such as North Sea oil and gas production,” Truss added.

He also said the government would review how the government can achieve Britain’s net-zero emissions target by 2050. in a “manner that is business-friendly and growth-friendly.”

(With information from AP)

