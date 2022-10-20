Liz Truss resigned as UK Prime Minister after 45 days in office

Liz Truss Resignation Announcement

British Prime Minister Liz Truss He announced his resignation on Thursday after just 45 days in office, after his economic policies sank markets and undermined his authority.

“Given the situation, I cannot fulfill the mandate for which I was elected by the Conservative Party.Truss declared outside his residence at 10 Downing Street.

With the resignation of Truss, who became the head of the British government that less time spent at the helm of the executive, the Conservative Party is headed for a new internal election. Truss specified that a new voting process will be organized between now and the end of next week to elect his replacement.

Truss made the announcement after a last-minute meeting with Graham Bradya senior Conservative lawmaker who is tasked with assessing whether the prime minister still commands the support of Conservative members of Parliament.

Just a day earlier, Truss had promised to stay in power and said it was “a fighter and not someone who gives up.”

But she finally resigned herself to resigning on Thursday, after she was forced to abandon many of her Economic politics and as a growing number of Conservative MPs called on him to end the chaos.

Lawmakers’ anger grew after a vote Wednesday night on the frackingthe extraction of shale gas that Truss wanted to resume despite opposition from many Conservatives, produced chaotic scenes in Parliament.

Since the Conservatives had a large parliamentary majority, a call by the opposition to ban the fracking he was easily defeated. But there were signs of anger in the House of Commonswith those responsible for the discipline of the conservative party accused of using heavy-handed tactics to get the votes.

Chris Bryant, a lawmaker from the opposition Labor Party, said he “saw members being physically abused … and being harassed.” Conservative officials denied there was any mistreatment.

With opinion polls giving the Labor Party a large and growing lead, many Conservatives believed their only hope of avoiding electoral oblivion was to replace Truss.

But they remain divided over who should replace her.

The party is keen to avoid another divisive leadership contest like the race a few months ago in which Truss defeated the former Treasury chief, Rishi Sunak. Possible replacements, if Conservative lawmakers can agree, include the Altarthe leader of the House of Commons, Penny Mordauntand the newly appointed head of the Treasury, Jeremy Hunt.

“The Conservatives cannot respond to their latest chaos once again by simply snapping their fingers and shuffling people to the top without the consent of the British people. We need general elections, now,” the opposition leader said in a statement.

Truss’s dramatic resignation came after the prime minister fired her Treasury chief, Quasi Quarteng last Friday, after the economic package they both unveiled on September 23 spooked financial markets and triggered an economic and political crisis.

The plan’s 45 billion pounds ($50 billion) in unfunded tax cuts caused turmoil in financial markets, hitting the value of the pound and increasing the cost of UK government borrowing. The Bank of England was forced to intervene to prevent the crisis from spreading to the broader economy and putting pension funds at risk.

On Monday HuntKwarteng’s replacement, eliminated almost all of the Truss tax cuts, along with his flagship energy policy and his promise not to cut public spending. He said the government will need to save billions of pounds and “many tough decisions” need to be made before it sets out a medium-term fiscal plan on October 31.

Speaking to lawmakers for the first time since the U-turn, Truss apologized Wednesday, admitting he had made mistakes during his six weeks in office, but insisting that by turning the tide he “took responsibility and made the right decisions in interest of the economic stability of the country.

Opposition lawmakers shouted “Resignation!” while speaking in the House of Commons.

Under British rules, a general election is not required until 2024. However, the Labor leader Keir Starmer demanded that they be held immediately.

“Los tories they cannot respond to their latest debacle simply by snapping their fingers and changing those at the top without the consent of the British people. We need a general election now,” the opposition leader said in a statement.

