Liz Truss was appointed as the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

Liz Truss replaced controversial Boris Johnson as leader of Britain’s Conservative Party on Monday and will become the new prime minister. at the head of a United Kingdom mired in a serious crisis due to the cost of living.

Two months after Johnson’s resignation, plagued by multiple scandals, the government formation announced that its more than 172,000 affiliates elected the hitherto Minister of Foreign Affairs to lead the formation and take the reins of the country.

The 47-year-old diplomat won by 81,326 votes against 60,399 former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak, a 42-year-old billionaire ex-banker who is the grandson of Indian immigrants.

Truss will become the country’s third prime ministerafter the also conservative Margaret Thatcher (1979-1990) y Theresa May (2016-2019).

“It is an honor”Truss said visibly moved in a speech in which she paid tribute to Johnson for his work at the head of the country since 2019, bringing Brexit to fruition, overcoming the pandemic and standing up to Russian President Vladimir Putin for his invasion of Ukraine.

Truss also promised to get the country out of the crisis with tax cutsmeasures on the energy cost and impulses to economic growth.

“I will introduce a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deal with the energy crisis and the citizens’ bills, but also with the long-term problems that we have in the energy supply” he claimed.

The race for leadership began in July, when the controversial JJohnson was pushed by his own party to resign.

Voting for members by mail and online closed on Friday, after eight weeks of campaigning that Truss described as “The longest job interview in history.”

The result, however, is not necessarily representative of the wishes of the 67 million Britons.

In a YouGov poll in late August, 52% of respondents thought Truss would make a “bad” or “terrible” prime minister. 43% stated that they do not trust it “at all” when it comes to responding to the problem of the increasing cost of livingwhich has dominated the news for weeks.

Johnson and Truss will travel to Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Tuesday for their respective audiences with 96-year-old Queen Elizabeth II. Johnson he will first formally present his resignation to the sovereign and, immediately afterwards, Isabel II will call Truss to ask him to form a Government.

Once this rigorous constitutional act has been fulfilled, the new Prime Minister will travel to London to appoint the members of her Executive.

RATE FREEZING

The next premier Britain will meet “the worst entrance for a new prime minister since Thatcher”in the words of Sunday Times.

The country is feeling the effects of 10% inflationthe highest level in 40 years, fueled by a spike in energy prices induced by the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the use of gas as a political weapon.

An inflation that during the summer gave rise to numerous strikes in protestmainly in the transport sector.

The energy bill of households will rise by 80% from October, and Millions of families will face a painful dilemma between eating and heating their homes this winter.

Without government intervention, the Health Equity Institute (IHE), a research center on inequalities, fears that there will be a “major humanitarian crisis” in the country, that would plunge more than half of British households into energy poverty in January.

The real disposable income of households, adjusted for inflation, will be reduced by 10% in total throughout this year and next, the biggest drop in living standards in a century, according to the Resolution Foundation think tank.

This would mean £3,000 ($3,500) less per year for the average household and “the crisis in living standards will extend well beyond this winter, into next year and 2024,” this group adds in another study published Thursday.

The number of people “living in absolute poverty” could increase by three millionup to a total of 14 million, according to the foundation, for whom an aid of tens of billions of pounds from the next government is inevitable.

According to several British media, Truss is contemplating a freeze on energy prices.

Indeed, on Sunday he had announced that “in a month” he would unveil that complete tax reduction plan “to kick-start the British economy”, which is on the verge of recession.

