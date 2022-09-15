Liz Truss will hold a private meeting with Joe Biden and other world leaders who will attend Elizabeth II’s funeral

Liz Truss will hold a private meeting with Joe Biden and other world leaders on September 19, the day of Elizabeth II’s funeral

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Liz Trusswill hold a private meeting with the president of USA, Joe Biden next September 19, the day of the funeral of the Queen isabel IIas reported by the British newspaper The Times.

Downing Street and the UK Foreign Office they had insisted that the event, which will be attended by more than 100 heads of state, should not be used as a diplomatic exercise.

Nevertheless, Truss will take the opportunity to hold a small number of bilateral meetings with key allies over the weekend, including the French president, Emmanuel MacronPrime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeauor the Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albaneseaccording to the aforementioned newspaper.

Due to the reason for the meeting, the leaders they will not pose for photographs or participate in press conferences. The content of the meetings will also not be disclosed, as it will be kept completely private.

Among the leaders who will attend the funeral are members of royal houses from around the world, including the reyes of Spain Felipe and Letiziaand also presidents and heads of state like the American Joe Bidenthe French Emmanuel Macron and the turkish Recep Tayyip Erdoganas well as leaders of Commonwealth countries.

the death of the Queen Isabel caused that Liz Truss a momentous national event is involved almost before she has had time to adjust to the role of prime minister.

Truss has the task of representing United Kingdom as he pays his respects to the longest-reigning monarch, while offering assurances of continuity and stability in this time of change.

Similarly, her position as the leader of Her Majesty’s government, so recently assumed, will be temporarily out of the spotlight as all eyes will be on the transition to a new head of state.

During a period of 10 days of official mourningthe functions of the Parliament they will be paused and, while the daily operation of official bodies continues, there will be no ministerial speeches, government announcements, photo sessions or interviews.

What is most worrying for the prime minister from a political point of view is that the mourning period threatens to derail plans for an emergency budget before the end of September, when the chancellor was expected to Quasi Quarteng lay out the details of his landmark tax cuts.

In many ways, Truss’s position is comparable to that of Tony Blairwho had been in office for just four months when the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, played a huge role in cementing his image in the public eye.

