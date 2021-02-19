Liza Minnelli’s 75th Birthday Party Livestream Will Feature Big Stars

Ring them bells! Liza Minnelli might be celebrating her 75th birthday on March 12 with a dancing and singing streaming shindig.

The digital “Love Letter to Liza: A 75th Birthday Tribute Celebration” will embody appearances and performances by Joel Gray, Lily Tomlin, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Chita Rivera, Joan Collins, Harry Connick, Jr., Ben Vereen and the dancers from the Verdon-Fosse Legacy, Ute Lemper, Billy Stritch, Charles Busch, Kathie Lee Gifford, Lea Delaria, Jim Caruso, Jonathan Groff, Sandra Bernhard, Andrew Rannells, Nathan Lane, Mario Cantone, Tony Hale, Coco Peru, John Cameron Mitchell, Michele Lee, Andrea Martin, Seth Sikes and Neil Meron.

“Liza is a complete entertainer, a present particular person the likes of which is difficult to seek out as of late. Liza’s skills have recognized no bounds, and her contribution to Broadway, movie and even a hilarious stint on tv’s ‘Arrested Improvement,’ make her so deserving of this, a wonderful celebration of her 75 years on earth,” producer Daniel Nardicio mentioned. “I’m thrilled to have the ability to do that for Liza, and for her pals and followers in a secure, socially distant option to say all of us love you Liza—glad birthday darling!”

The occasion, which is able to stream on Stellar Video on Demand, might be co-produced by Minnelli’s longtime manufacturing supervisor and designer Matt Berman.

A portion of the ticket gross sales might be donated to The Actors Fund, the nationwide group that gives social companies and emergency monetary help, well being care and insurance coverage counseling, housing, and secondary employment and coaching companies to folks within the leisure business.

For extra info on “Love Letter to Liza” go to stellartickets.com or clubcummingnyc.com.