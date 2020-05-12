‘Lizzie McGuire’ Cast Reunites for a Virtual Table Read for Charity – Variety

The solid of “Lizzie McGuire” has lastly reunited –- although not for the much-anticipated sequence reboot.

As a substitute, Hilary Duff shocked followers by posting a Zoom desk learn to Instagram TV. The solid — together with Jake Thomas as Lizzie’s little brother Matthew, Adam Lamberg as Gordo, Lalaine as Miranda and Hallie Todd and Robert Carradine as Lizzie’s dad and mom — carried out “Between a Rock and a Bra Place” to mark the episode’s 19th anniversary.

“We couldn’t cease laughing studying strains from tween us,” Duff wrote in her caption. “That is the primary time we had been all ‘together-ish’ in nearly 18 years!”

It’s been nearly twenty years because the present’s first episode. The previously teenage solid is all grown up, and Lamberg and Thomas each sport mustaches.

Earlier than the desk learn started, Duff defined how the digital reunion got here to be.

“I obtained essentially the most wonderful cellphone name final week from Jake Thomas,” Duff stated. “He threw out having a digital desk learn of considered one of our outdated episodes of ‘Lizzie McGuire,’ and I believed there’s no higher strategy to treatment boredom and to supply a little little bit of leisure for everybody who’s caught at dwelling.”

The solid additionally made certain the occasion was for a good trigger, suggesting that followers donate to Frontline Responders Fund, No Child Hungry, Baby2Baby, Help and Feed, L.A. Meals Financial institution and New York Meals Financial institution to assist in the struggle towards COVID-19.

The desk learn featured a few particular company: Nina and Jeremy Bargiel, the brother-sister duo who wrote the episode, and Bob Thomas, Jake Thomas’ father and ‘Lizzie McGuire’ author, whom they introduced on to relate the episode.

Earlier than beginning, the Bargiels detailed the genesis of “Between a Rock and a Bra Place,” an episode which was controversial for Disney Channel on the time due to its bra-centric storyline.

“It was the type of factor the place it was like, ‘Might we do that? Might we write about bras on the Disney Channel?’” Nina Bargiel stated.

“When the community requested us about this, there have been raised eyebrows,” Jeremy Bargiel added. “They had been like, ‘You may say the phrase twice, you’ll be able to’t ever present one.’ It was positively one thing they thought would simply go away.”

The dilemma doesn’t appear too far off from the current drama revolving the “Lizzie McGuire” reboot that was supposed to start manufacturing this 12 months. Initially slated to air on Disney Plus, the revival was halted in January after authentic sequence creator and showrunner Terri Minsky was fired from the mission.

Since then, Duff has hinted that the hiatus could have been as a result of the reboot’s materials wasn’t family-friendly sufficient. Sources say that the revival present remains to be trying for a author and showrunner to take over from Minsky.

Regardless of the reboot drama, the desk learn was full of guffaws and outdated recollections, with the solid even delivering an off-kilter, but charming rendition of the present’s theme track.

Watch the complete desk learn under.