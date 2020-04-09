Lizzie McGuire creator joins video chat with show’s writers, sparking new revival rumours

The creator of Lizzie McGuire has taken half in a video chat with the show’s writers, after quitting the present in January.

Terri Minsky had been engaged on a revival of the sequence at Disney+, which might catch up with the title character at the moment (as portrayed by Hilary Duff).

Accoring to Selection, Minsky and Duff had been seeking to provide a extra mature tackle the character, depicting the standard way of life of a 30-something girl, however Disney had needed a extra family-friendly model.

Minsky allegedly walked away in consequence and manufacturing on the Lizzie McGuire reboot was halted shortly after, with Duff asking for the present to be moved from Disney+ to Hulu (a streaming service with extra extra mature content material).

This week, Minsky joined the show’s writers had a digital assembly utilizing the convention name app Zoom, as reported by JustJared, which has led some followers to take a position that she may as soon as once more be concerned within the undertaking.

Neither Minsky or Disney has formally responded to the rumours.

Earlier this week, Duff spoke to Individuals concerning the present standing of the Lizzie McGuire sequence on Disney+.

“There’s nonetheless conversations happening in hopes that we will discover a method to meet within the center and each bend a little bit bit,” she stated. “I perceive that they’ve to guard their model and there’s fairly strict tips on what that appears like.

“I simply have to ensure it’s the suitable transfer for me and that I really feel like I’m honouring her and the character, and that it is going to be relatable to the individuals who grew up with her as a result of these are the folks I actually wish to communicate to.”

Signal as much as Disney+ with a seven day trial. You too can subscribe for £59.99 a 12 months or £5.99 a month.

Try what else is on with our TV Information.