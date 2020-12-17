‘Lizzie McGuire’ Revival Not Moving Forward at Disney Plus

The deliberate “Lizzie McGuire” revival is formally lifeless at Disney Plus.

Collection star Hilary Duff made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday, saying “I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life.”

“I do know the efforts and conversations have been all over the place tyring to make a reboot work however, sadly & regardless of everybody’s greatest efforts, it isn’t going to occur,” she continued. “I need any reboot of Lizzie to be trustworthy and genuine to who Lizzie could be right now. It’s what the character deserves.”

Her full assertion may be learn under.

“Lizzie McGuire’ followers have excessive expectations for any new tales,” a Disney spokesperson mentioned in an announcement. “Until and till we’re assured we will meet these expectations, we’ve determined to carry off and right now, we knowledgeable the forged’s representatives that we aren’t shifting ahead with the deliberate sequence.”

The revival of the favored Disney Channel present had been within the works at Disney Plus since 2019, however manufacturing floor to a halt at the start of the yr when “Lizzie McGuire” creator and revival showrunner Terri Minsky was faraway from that function on the present.

Manufacturing on the present started in November however had paused in early January as Duff was occurring her honeymoon in Mozambique. Two days earlier than she returned, Selection broke the information that Minsky could be fired. In accordance with a number of sources, Minsky, her writing employees, the manufacturing workforce and Duff realized that Minsky was being eliminated as showrunner solely after the Selection story was revealed, regardless of Selection having reached out to Disney for remark hours previous to publication.

Selection additionally solely reported on the behind-the-scenes points that led to Minsky’s unceremonious exit. In brief, Duff and Minsky needed to do a extra grownup model of Lizzie for the revival, whereas Disney desires a present that may enchantment to children and households, one thing extra akin to the unique sequence. Sources say Disney was initially on board with Minsky and Duff’s take, however the firm determined to maneuver in a unique path with the sequence after the primary two episodes have been accomplished

Duff remained largely quiet concerning the issues with the present, till she posted a screenshot to her Instagram story of a information headline concerning the deliberate Disney Plus “Love, Simon” sequence. Now titled “Love, Victor,” the present was moved to Hulu after it was deemed not “family-friendly” sufficient for the Disney-branded streamer. In her put up, Duff circled the phrases “family-friendly” within the headline and wrote above it “Sounds acquainted.”

She then publicly requested Disney to maneuver the sequence to Hulu as effectively to permit for a extra adult-friendly model of the sequence, although clearly that didn’t occur.

Along with Duff, unique sequence stars Jake Thomas, Hallie Todd, and Robert Carradine have been all set to star within the sequence. Adam Lamberg, who performed Lizzie’s good friend Gordo, was additionally set to look.

