Lizzo Lost Over 150,000 Instagram Followers Within 24 Hours After Breaking Her Silence On Her Former Dancers’ Lawsuit:

Lizzo has said, “I’m not the villain” within answer to claims of sexual abuse and fat-shaming made by three former group members in a lawsuit.

“The last few days have been heartbreakingly hard and very upsetting all around. People have asked me about my work ethic, my values, and how polite I am. “People have said bad things about me as a person,” she said in a message she shared on social media.

Shortly after the singer broken her silence, the victims were shocked by Lizzo’s “disheartening” answer to their claims. This was their first time on UK TV since Tuesday, when their claims came to light.

“At first, it just made me feel even worse about how I was being treated and how I felt,” Crystal Williams stated upon Channel 4.

Lizzo is accused of pressuring one of her dancers, Arianna Davis, to touch a n**ed act at an Amsterdam strip club. This is said in the court file. It is also said that the Grammy winner humiliated her dancers with a 12-hour re-audition and made the workplace toxic.

The lawsuit was made within Los Angeles Superior Court upon Tuesday and was given to CNN by an attorney for the plaintiffs. It says that the three women worked for the Grammy-winning singer in a toxic workplace and were harassed.

In the lawsuit, Lizzo’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and a person called the “dance cast captain” are also named as defendants. In a speech on Thursday, Lizzo talked about the charge for the first occasion in front of the public.

Her message says that the last few days have been “gut-wrenchingly hard” and “overwhelmingly disappointing.” “People have asked me about my work ethic, my values, and how polite I am.

Usually, I don’t react to fake accusations, yet these are as crazy as they sound as well as too ridiculous to ignore. The lawsuit says that Lizzo once put pressure on her dancers to take part in a sex show in an Amsterdam strip club.

The former workers say that Lizzo started “asking cast members to take rounds touching the naked performers,” which Arianna turned down four times, and “eating bananas that were sticking out of the performers’ vaginas.”

The claim also says that Lizzo made fun of a dancer’s weight gain and then fired them, and that she made her dancers do a 12-hour “excruciating” practice. The people who used to work there said that if the singer didn’t like how they did their jobs, they’d be fired.

Since the case was filed, Quinn Wilson, who used to be Lizzo’s creative director, and Courtney Hollinquest, who used to be a dancer, have come out in public to support Arianna, Crystal, as well as Noelle.

On the other hand, director Sophia Nahli Allison said she wouldn’t work on the singer’s documentary because she treated her alongside “disrespect.”

Since the former workers’ claims became public, Lizzo has been getting more and more criticism. On August 3, she talked about the case in a long post on her social media pages.

Lizzo said that the last few days have been “overwhelmingly disappointing,” and that the claims made by her former dancers are “false.” “Usually I don’t respond to false accusations, yet these are as crazy as they sound as well as too outrageous not to address,” she wrote.

“These ex-employees who have already admitted in public that they had been told their behavior upon tour was inappropriate as well as unprofessional are telling these blown-up stories,” she wrote.

“When you love something, you work hard and have high standards. “I have to make hard decisions sometimes, but I never want anyone to feel uncomfortable or like they’re not an important part of the team,” she said.

“I’m not here to be seen as a victim, yet I also know I’m not the bad guy that individuals and the media have made me out to be,” she wrote.

“I’m very open about my sexuality and how I express myself, but I can’t let people employ that openness in order to make myself seem like someone I’m not.”

Lizzo also denied that she had fired an employee due to their weight. She wrote, “I know what it’s like to be shamed about my body every day, and I would never criticize or fire someone because of their weight.”

“This hurts, but I won’t let it take away from the good things I’ve done within the world. I would like to thank everybody who has helped me through this hard time by reaching out to me.

Some people have shown support for Lizzo since her statement, but others have said that she seemed to “justify” the claimed behavior at times, such as when she said she is “very open” about her sexuality.

Statistics website Social Blade says that Lizzo lost 132,942 Instagram followers upon the exact same day she made a statement denying what her former workers had said.

Also, between August 1, when the lawsuit was filed, and August 3, when Lizzo spoke out, she lost 34,604 Instagram followers. This means that since the accusations came out, she’s lost almost 200,000 fans.