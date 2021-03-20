Lizzo Reveals First Unscripted Project at Amazon Studios

Received the juice? Then Lizzo needs to see you.

The Grammy-winning musician has launched particulars about her first challenge at Amazon Studios, the place she set a first-look tv deal final August to create TV tasks completely for the streaming service. The yet-to-be-titled unscripted collection will comply with Lizzo “as she continues to seek for dynamic, full-figured girls to hitch her world and carry out together with her on stage,” per the studio. “Solely essentially the most gifted dancers and fashions can have what it takes to twerk it out on tour and stomp it out on the runway.” Lizzo will government produce the collection.

In accordance with the casting name, the challenge is on the lookout for “full figured dancers and fashions who’ve for a lot too lengthy been underrepresented and under-appreciated.”

“Right here’s your likelihood to twerk it out on world levels and stomp it out on the runway for the journey of a lifetime,” it reads. “Come as you might be and you should definitely deliver good power — and that ass. Received the juice? APPLY NOW.”

Lizzo gained three Grammys in 2020, for “Reality Hurts” (greatest pop solo efficiency), “Jerome” (greatest conventional R&B efficiency) and “Cuz I Love You” (greatest city up to date album). When she first inked a take care of Amazon Studios final fall, studio chief Jen Salke known as the music star “one of the crucial thrilling, artistic, joyful artists within the business… She has such a novel perspective and we’re so excited to listen to her concepts for brand new content material that our Prime Video clients are certain to like.”

Learn the complete casting discover under: