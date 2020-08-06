Lizzo Sets First-Look TV Deal at Amazon

Lizzo has signed a first-look tv take care of Amazon Studios.

Underneath the deal, the Grammy-winning musician will work with Amazon Studios to create tv tasks that can premiere completely on Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m so excited to companion with the superb workforce at Amazon,” stated Lizzo. “Thanks to Jen Salke and the remainder of the workforce for making this dream come true. I can’t wait to get began and share my imaginative and prescient with the world.”

Lizzo gained three Grammy Awards in 2020 — one for finest pop solo efficiency for “Fact Hurts,” one for finest conventional R&B efficiency for “Jerome,” and the third for finest city up to date album for “Cuz I Love You.” Thus far, her music has reached over four billion world streams.

“Lizzo is without doubt one of the most enjoyable, artistic, joyful artists within the business, and it’s such a pleasure to announce this new take care of her,” stated Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “She has such a singular perspective and we’re so excited to listen to her concepts for brand spanking new content material that our Prime Video clients are positive to like.”

“Fact Hurts” has been licensed as five-times platinum, whereas her single “Good as Hell” is at three-times platinum. “Fact Hurts” additionally turned the longest operating primary music by a solo feminine rap artist in historical past, spending seven weeks at the highest of the charts.

