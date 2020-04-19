Lizzo Sings ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ on ‘Collectively at Residence’ Concert – Variety

Sam Cooke’s “A Change Is Gonna Come” has virtually turn out to be a hymn within the six many years because it was written, and it’s secure to say Lizzo took the track to church when performing it on International Citizen’s “Collectively at Residence” live performance on Saturday night time.

She really stored it low-key for the primary half of the track, however because the second refrain got here spherical, individuals internationally in all probability exclaimed, “There she goes!” as she took the ultimate verses and refrain into the stratosphere.

Woman Gaga, performing as a digital cheerleader all through the present from her Instagram story, was one in all them, yelling, “You’re my queen, Lizzo! I like you.”

Lizzo was probably the most nominated performer at the 2020 Grammy Awards, taking residence three trophies out of eight nominations for her breakthrough album “Cuz I Love You.” She topped Billie Eilish for pop solo vocal and likewise took residence city up to date album and conventional R&B efficiency. She additionally opened the Grammy Awards telecast with “Cuz I Love You,” then, with a sluggish transition full with ballerinas and an outfit change, she capped the efficiency with “Fact Hurts.” Accompanied by an orchestra, a dance crew and a fellow flautist, the set was each intimate and animated, and capped off Lizzo’s dominating yr in music, one which noticed her, Eilish and Lil Nas X because the breakthrough new artists.

Whereas “Collectively at Residence” will not be a conventional fundraising occasion, the International Citizen web site identifies a number of methods viewers can get entangled. Its “Take Motion” web site contains a number of methods individuals could make their voices heard and donate cash.