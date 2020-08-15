Lizzo Wins Dismissal of ‘Fact Hurts’ Claim

A choose on Friday dismissed a lot of a lawsuit introduced by three songwriters who argue they need to be credited for Lizzo’s hit “Fact Hurts.”

Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, in addition to Justin “Yves” Rothman, have alleged that the track is copied from “Wholesome,” a observe they wrote with Lizzo a number of months earlier than “Fact Hurts” was composed.

In her ruling on Friday, Decide Dolly M. Gee held that below ninth Circuit precedent, the trio can’t declare joint authorship of “Fact Hurts,” as a result of they’ve stated it’s a separate work derived from “Wholesome.”

“Even when Counterclaimants are co-authors of ‘Wholesome,’ they haven’t alleged any possession curiosity in ‘Fact Hurts,’ which they declare is a spinoff work of ‘Wholesome,’” the choose wrote.

That’s not the top of the dispute, nevertheless. In response to the ruling, the three songwriters have indicated that they now intend to say that “Fact Hurts” was the top end result of a steady inventive course of that started with “Wholesome.”

Gee allowed the songwriters to amend their lawsuit to pursue that idea.

The trio are additionally searching for a declaration that they’re co-owners of “Wholesome,” however that declare was not half of Lizzo’s movement to dismiss.

“The court docket’s resolution to dismiss only one of our 5 counterclaims is barely a short lived setback, as Decide Gee has granted us depart to amend our pleading,” stated the songwriters’ legal professional, Lawrence Y. Iser. “We will likely be submitting amended counterclaims, which is able to handle the court docket’s considerations with our authentic pleading. We all know the reality might harm, however Lizzo won’t be able to proceed denying our shoppers’ substantial contributions to the Grammy successful track for for much longer.”

The case started final October, when Lizzo went to court docket searching for a declaration that the trio didn’t deserve credit score on “Fact Hurts.” Her attorneys claimed on the time that the Raisens had been threatening to go public with their allegations if they didn’t obtain compensation.

“The boys who now declare a bit of ‘Fact Hurts’ didn’t assist me write any half of the track,” she wrote on Instagram.

The three filed a counterclaim in February, alleging {that a} musicologist had discovered vital similarities between the 2 tracks. Each songs embrace the well-known line, “I simply did a DNA take a look at / seems I’m a 100% that bitch.” The counterclaim alleged numerous different similarities as nicely.



This story has been up to date and corrected to state that solely a portion of the swimsuit was dismissed.