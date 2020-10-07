LJP gives second blow to BJP, BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasia joins LJP

Bihar Election 2020: The Lok Janshakti Party, which went on a different electoral path from the NDA in the Bihar Assembly elections, has given the BJP a second setback on Wednesday. BJP leader Rameshwar Chaurasia joined LJP in Patna today. A day before this, on Tuesday, BJP’s state Rajendra Singh Vice President joined LJP in the presence of Chirag Paswan. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Congress released first list of 21 candidates of Bihar, see list

Let us know that in Bihar’s caste politics, the leader of the Chaurasia Samaj, Rameshwar is considered as one of the senior leaders of the BJP and he has also been seen in the role of the party’s spokesperson in the state before. Also Read – Bihar Election: JDU released the name of all its 115 candidates, Manju Verma is also included

Bihar: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Rameshwar Chaurasia (in blue kurta) joins Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) in Patna. pic.twitter.com/FL3pstmnX3 Also Read – International Wrestler Babita Phogat left job for politics, will she contest elections? – ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2020

Chirag Paswan’s party LJP gave the first blow to the BJP (BJP) on Tuesday in the heated political battle of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, when a Deputy Speaker of Bihar BJP state joined Lok Janshakti Party. This happened on such an occasion when Chirag Paswan decided to part with the NDA in Bihar and field his candidates against the candidates of CM Nitish Kumar’s JDU.