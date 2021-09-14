LJP MP Prince Raj booked for rape, Chirag Paswan additionally named in FIR; Know the entire topic…

Lok Janshakti Birthday party (LJP) MP Prince Raj (Prince Raj) However rape after the route of the courtroom (Rape) A case has been registered at the fees of. The police gave this knowledge on Tuesday. He instructed that 3 months in the past a grievance used to be lodged through the alleged sufferer who’s a member of the celebration. In line with the grievance, a case has been registered underneath sections of the offense of rape, legal conspiracy and destruction of proof.Additionally Learn – Bihar: Chirag Paswan and Tejashwi Yadav met, said- ‘Circle of relatives members of the family in each the households’

LJP spokesperson Shravan Kumar defended Prince Raj and claimed that the allegations towards him had been made as a part of a political conspiracy to malign his symbol. Kumar acknowledged the MP had filed a grievance of 'extortion and blackmail' with the Delhi Police on February 10 towards the girl who has accused him of rape. In keeping with the grievance, the alleged incident of rape happened in 2020.

A police reputable acknowledged, “The courtroom’s route got here on September 9 and a case has been registered at Connaught Position police station underneath related sections.” Police acknowledged that investigation is on and nobody has been puzzled on this regard up to now. With out naming any person, Shravan Kumar alleged that this can be a political conspiracy and the police will have to straight away get started an investigation at the grievance of Prince Raj, MP from Samastipur. “We have now complete religion within the judicial device,” he acknowledged.

He acknowledged that there also are circumstances of 'honey trapping'. Prince Raj (Prince Raj) LJP chief Chirag is the cousin of Paswan and consistent with the police, Chirag's title could also be registered within the FIR. Police acknowledged that the sufferer has alleged that Chirag pressurized her to not report a grievance with the police.

