LJP’s high-level meeting between Nitish and Tanatani today, Chirag can take a big decision

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: In the midst of an ongoing tussle between the LJP and JDU (LJP-JDU), LJP National President Chirag Paswan has called an important meeting of the party, in which today the party can take a major decision regarding the assembly elections. Although Chirag had shown a mild attitude after meeting BJP President JP Nadda and JDU President, but after that he also wrote a letter to PM Modi taking the complaint of Nitish Kumar.

Today these questions are going on in everyone's mind whether the Lok Janshakti Party will contest 143 seats in Bihar? Will the LJP contest against JDU candidates despite being in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)? What will be the result of the tussle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (CM Nitish Kumar) and LJP supremo Chirag Paswan?

All things will be considered in LJP's high-level meeting today and it is being said that Chirag Paswan will take a big decision. All LJP MPs of the party will be present in this meeting. In this meeting, the final decision regarding the preparations for the Bihar Assembly elections will be finalized accordingly. On the other hand, leaders of LJP ally constituents in NDA have said that there is no tension in the alliance.

Let me tell you that in the meeting of LJP’s Bihar Parliamentary Board on September 7, the party had decided to conduct election preparations for 143 assembly seats and it was said that to be prepared for any situation. The loss of going to the elections under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was also discussed in the meeting. After this, there will be a meeting on all these issues again today.