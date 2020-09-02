LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell to Produce CBS Dance Competition Series

LL Cool J and Chris O’Donnell are taking over a brand new function at CBS, apart from particular brokers.

The “NCIS: Los Angeles” stars are set to govt produce a dancing competitors collection, at present titled “Come Dance With Me,” which has obtained as collection order on the community.

“Come Dance With Me” will see gifted younger dancers from throughout the nation invite one inspirational, and untrained, member of the family or different grownup who has supported their dance goals, to change into their dance companion for an opportunity to strut their stuff for a grand prize. Every week, these aspiring youngsters will share their love of dance with their mom, father, grandparent or different hero on an uplifting and emotional journey to be taught and carry out difficult routines, with the help of skilled choreographers, in a contest with different duos.

“We consider this idea is enjoyable for the entire household, particularly given the variety of kids we each have,” stated LL Cool J and O’Donnell in a joint assertion. “We reminisced about our youngsters’ dance classes and how it might look if that they had to train us how to dance. What we seen was, apart from the two-left-feet factor, like most mother and father, nobody desires to let their youngsters down. The present is about being artistic, having a superb time and bringing households collectively by means of dance. It’s a enjoyable present with a giant coronary heart!”

The undertaking is being produced by CBS Tv Studios and three Ball Productions.

“It’s inspiring to see the optimistic connection that exists between adults and kids play out by means of dance,” added three Ball govt producer Reinout Oerlemans. “Shepherding this present has been a labor of affection, and the truth that it comes to CBS at a time when households are hungry for enjoyable, uplifting leisure is particularly gratifying.”

As well as to the “NCIS: LA” co-stars, the dancing present might be govt produced for three Ball by Reinout Oerlemans, Ross Weintraub and Jeff Altrock.