Lo Celso, figure in Villarreal’s feat: from the deep pass for the qualifying goal to the celebration in an unusual place in the locker room

Young Lo Celso was one of the Villarreal figures in the miracle of Munich. The Argentine with a past in Central Rosary was in charge of leading the few attacks of the Syellow submarine against the European power. Although the Bayern had been put in advantage thanks to a remarkable definition of Robert Lewandowskithe set of Unai Emery never stopped believing and got the tickets to the semifinals of the Champions League thanks to the commitment of its interpreters.

The ex Betis He had a fundamental task. In the same ways that Geronimo Rulli, Raul Albiol, Juan Foyth Y Daniel Parejothe steering wheel Scaloneta he redeployed his talent at a time when his team needed it most. It is that the virtuous midfielder, in addition to exposing a notable sacrifice to contribute to the marks, was in charge of supplying the forwards in the counterattacks that they could not capitalize on. Arnaut Danjuma Y Gerard Moreno.

Anyway, when it seemed that the clash was going to extend into overtime, Lo Celso handed a delicious ball to Gerard Moreno, for the striker to extend the game towards Samuel Chukwuezewho defined before the departure of Manuel Neuer and signed the historic 1 a 1. The much converted into Germany celebrated like never before. The Yellow Submarine he struck again in the most coveted tournament in Europe and eliminated another candidate for the title (in the round of 16 he had left Juventus on the road).

Undoubtedly, the happiness moved to the changing rooms, where the men from Unai Emery they let off steam with euphoria after so much suffering and resistance. This was evidenced in an Instagram story, where Gio He ended up scattered on top of the locker room, as a result of the constant effort made during the 90 minutes that the duel lasted.

The Argentine was exhausted after the feat in Germany



Many times football does not resist analysis. And what happened in Munich It was one of those cases. the nigerian Samuel Chukwueze He was in charge of concretizing the yellow miracle after the remarkable assistance of the Argentine. In a fleeting aftershock, the replacement for Francis Coquelin sealed the 1 a 1 in view of Manuel Neuer to enjoy a historic goal.

The euphoria of the Yellow Submarine players after eliminating Bayern Munich

With the tie the Villarreal asserted the victory at home and gave another blow in the continental contest. After bringing the Juventusnow it was the turn of the power that knew how to conquer the Orejona in six opportunities. To the beat of Yellow Submarinethe combined Iberian he returned to the Champions League semi-final after 16 years. The feat was possible thanks to the commitment of a squad that fought for a dream that seemed impossible.

*The best plays of Villarreal’s feat against Bayern Munich

