Loads of circumstances filed towards farmers can be returned, procedure has additionally began, CM Khattar stated…

Chandigarh: Farmers' motion lasted all over the 12 months (Kisan Andolan) The circumstances registered towards the farmers can be withdrawn throughout this era. Its procedure has additionally began. Haryana Leader Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Manohar Lal Khattar) He stated that 276 circumstances had been registered towards the protesters within the state throughout the agitation towards agricultural rules and the method of retreating maximum of them apart from severe offenses is in development.

Responding to a query associated with the circumstances registered towards farmers within the state throughout the agitation, Khattar stated within the meeting that as consistent with the police data, 276 circumstances had been registered throughout the agitation. He stated that out of those 4 circumstances are registered underneath severe offenses. Out of the remainder 272 circumstances, chargesheets are being ready in 178 whilst there's no development in 57 circumstances.

The Leader Minister stated that the state executive would withdraw all of the circumstances registered towards the farmers apart from for severe crimes like rape and homicide. Allow us to inform you that many circumstances had been registered towards the farmers in Haryana. A couple of days again, the farmers' motion has ended. After the withdrawal of agricultural rules, the farmers had introduced to finish the agitation.