Loan Moratorium Case: Supreme Court hearing for one day and postponement of loan moratorium, know why adjourned hearing

Loan Moratorium Case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday postponed the hearing of the Loan Moratorium case till Thursday, 19 November. The court deferred the hearing for Thursday due to the absence of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Let me tell you, many petitioners have challenged the realization of interest on interest during moratorium period by filing writ in Supreme Court. The bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and MR Shah will hear the petitions related to this loan moratorium case. Earlier, the hearing on this case was to be held on November 5, which was deferred till November 18.

In this case, the Finance Ministry and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have already filed an affidavit to the Supreme Court stating that the government has prepared a plan to not charge interest on the interest during the moratorium period and borrowers up to 2 crore No interest will be charged on the interest during the moratorium period.

The Finance Ministry and the RBI had also stated that the difference between compound interest and simple interest on loans up to 2 crore would be returned to the borrowers’ accounts by November 5.

Significantly, people had to face a cash crisis in the lockdown to prevent the spread of corona virus infection. In such a situation, it was difficult for the people to repay the loan installments. In view of this situation, the Reserve Bank of India gave the loan moratorium facility to the borrowers. That is, during the period of the loan moratorium, the borrowers could postpone the loan if they wanted. Non-payment of several installments added interest to the principal.