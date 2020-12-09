Loan Moratorium: Center told the Supreme Court to waive interest on loans in the period of Corona crisis

SC hearing on Loan Moratorium: During the period of lockdown, those expecting relief in interest on loan can get a shock. In fact, the Central Government has stated in the Supreme Court that during the 6-month Moratorium period given by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) due to the corona epidemic, the benefit of interest waiver cannot be given to all classes. If this is done, then the financial condition of the country’s banks will get crushed. Also Read – RBI canceled the license of this cooperative bank, know how depositors will get their money …

During the period of Moratorium, interest loan waiver is given to all loan customers, then the burden of about 6 lakh crore rupees. This amount is about half of the total assets of SBI, the largest bank.

The Center said that if the banks have to bear this burden, then they will have to lose a large part of their total assets, which will lead to the most lending bank institutions in a non-profit situation and this will create a crisis on their existence.

The bench of Justice Ashok Bhushan, Justice R. Subhash Reddy and Justice MR Shah gave this information by the Center on behalf of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta and said that due to this, the interest waiver was not thought of and only the provision of postponement it was done.

The apex court is hearing petitions filed for relief by various entities including real estate and energy sector in the wake of Kovid-19 epidemic.

Reading the written arguments filed in the apex court, Mehta said that if all the loans and advances of the borrowers of all classes and categories are forgiven for the moratorium period, then this amount will be more than six lakh crore rupees.

Giving an example, he said that if the country’s largest bank State Bank of India were to forgive six months of interest completely, then more than half of the total wealth earned by this bank in about 65 years will be lost.

Mehta said, “Continuous payment of interest (including interest on interest) to depositors is not just the most essential banking activity but it is a huge responsibility that cannot be compromised as most of the small depositors and pension holders etc. are Depending on the interest received on your deposit.

Referring to the September 25 affidavit of the Indian Banks Association, the Solicitor General said that the State Bank of India had stated that the interest for the six-month moratorium period is about 88,078 crore while the interest payable to the depositors for this period is about 75,157 crore. .

Mehta said that going further in this matter will be detrimental to the economy overall and the country’s economy or banking sector will not be able to bear this financial pressure.

The Solicitor General said that the Center has taken measures to provide relief to small and medium sized businesses / MSME establishments, including areas like restaurants and hotels.

He said that the Center has implemented an emergency plan to give additional loan of three lakh crore rupees solely on the government’s guarantee at a lower interest rate. The scheme has been extended to a higher financial limit for 27 sectors including the restaurant and hotel sector affected by Kovid-19.

Mehta also spoke about the expert committee headed by KV Kamat appointed by the Reserve Bank. They have divided the borrowers of different sectors into 26 categories. The committee has set the criteria for this, under which banks can reorganize their loan accounts. The day-long hearing in this case remained incomplete, which will continue even today.