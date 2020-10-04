Loan Moratorium: Government can also give relief to those who give EMI during Moratorium! Know what is the preparation

During the Coronavirus Pandemic, the government is going to get a big relief from those who avail of Loan Moratorium. The central government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court that the compound interest applicable on educational, home, consumer, auto, credit card dues, professional and consumption loans will be waived. According to the government affidavit, the government will give interest rebate on loan interest of up to two crore rupees in 6 months loan moratorium time. This means that banks will not recover the charge on loan more tortium. Also Read – Stale Food Is Harmful: If you also eat old and stale food, then know why it is dangerous for your health

At the same time, according to the Times of India, the government is considering giving some relief to those who have continued to pay EMI during the Loan Moratorium period. The Times of India has quoted government sources as saying, “The Finance Ministry can bring a cashback-like scheme for those who have paid installments on time.” It is being considered to do this on behalf of the government so that the loan repayer can also be brought equal to the beneficiaries of Moratorium. Those taking the moratorium can be exempted from ‘Interest on Interest’, provided the Supreme Court accepts the government’s proposal. Also Read – Famous Lake In India: Spend quality time with partner on these famous lakes, feel like heaven

Actually, due to the Corona crisis many people were in a position to repay the loan EMI. In view of this, on the RBI’s order, the banks were given an extension of the first three months for not paying EMI and later it was increased to 6 months. But the biggest problem was the extra charge that the Moratorium could replace. The relief given by the Center means that people enjoying the loan moratorium will no longer have to pay extra money on interest. Customers will now have to pay only normal interest. Also Read – Contestant Sara Gurpal of Bigg Boss 14 looked something like this, the fans said – the look is amazing

Explain that on September 28, the Center had told the Supreme Court that in the wake of the Kovid-19 pandemic, there is a possibility of taking a decision in 2-3 days on the interest charged by banks during the postponement of loan installment. The apex court, during the hearing of the petition challenging the interest charged on the deferred installments, had asked the Center to bring the decision on record and give an affidavit to the parties concerned.

The Center told the top court that the matter has been considered very seriously and the decision making process is at a very advanced level. A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan said that it would hear the petition filed by various industries, trade associations and individuals on October 5. The bench had recorded the statement of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta presented by the Center. Mehta had said that the government is actively considering this issue and it is likely to be decided within two-three days.

(Input: agency)