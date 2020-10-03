Loan Moratorium: Great relief from the government in loan moratorium case, will not pay ‘interest on interest’

Loan Moratorium News: If you have taken loan Moratorium during Coronavirus Pandemic, then this news is of your use. The central government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court saying that the compound interest applicable on educational, housing, consumer, auto, credit card dues, professional and consumption loans will be waived. Also Read – SC’s big comment- Husband cannot be responsible for wife’s suicide, it is also necessary to prove the intent of provocation

According to the government affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the government will give interest rebate on loan interest of up to two crores of loan in 6 months loan moratorium time. This means that banks will not recover the charge on loan more tortium. The central government said in the affidavit that in the event of Corona epidemic, the government should bear the burden of interest exemption, this is the only solution. Also Read – Supreme Court order – Flight tickets were cashed between these dates, so you will get a refund

Actually, due to the Corona crisis many people were in a position to repay the loan EMI. In view of this, on the RBI’s order, the banks were given an extension of the first three months for not paying EMI and later it was increased to 6 months. But the biggest problem was the extra charge that the Moratorium could replace. The relief given by the Center means that people who are taking benefit of loan moratorium will no longer have to pay extra money on interest. Customers will now have to pay only normal interest. Also Read – Your flight was canceled during lockdown? So now you too will get refund, court orders issued