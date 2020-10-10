Loan Moratorium Update: Government filed new affidavit in SC in loan moratorium case, know what is the latest update

Loan Moratorium Latest News: In the case of Loan Moratorium in the Corona era, the central government has filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court. In the affidavit filed by the Center, it is said that giving any relief other than waiving compound interest (interest on interest) for loans up to 2 crore can be harmful for the national economy and banking sector. The government’s affidavit filed in the court stated that ‘relief has already been announced through financial packages, it is not possible to add more exemptions to that package.’ Also Read – No change in repo rate, economic activity will increase from these months- RBI Governor

The court was also told by the central government that the modalities for waiving compound interest for loans up to 2 crore will be issued after the approval of the cabinet. The affidavit states that banks will have to implement the compound interest waiver scheme within one month from the date of notification. In the affidavit, the court was told that keeping in view the serious financial and financial stress, decisions have been taken by the government and RBI.

Recently, the central government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court that during the Corona epidemic, the compound interest applicable on educational, housing, consumer, auto, credit card dues, professional and consumption loans would be waived. According to the government affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, the government will give interest rebate on the loan interest of up to two crore rupees in 6 months loan moratorium time. This means that banks will not recover the charge on Loan Moratorium Updates.

In fact, due to the Corona crisis, many people were not in a position to repay the loan EMI. In view of this, on the RBI’s order, the banks were given an extension of the first three months for not paying EMI and later it was increased to 6 months. But the biggest problem was the extra charge that the Moratorium could replace. The relief given by the Center means that people who are taking benefit of loan moratorium will no longer have to pay extra money on interest.