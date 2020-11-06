Local body elections date announced in Kerala, voting in three phases

Thiruvananthapuram: Local body elections in Kerala will be held in three phases on 8, 10 and 14 December. A senior state official announced this on Friday. If the Kovid epidemic does not occur, the election was to be completed by 11 November. State Election Commissioner V. Bhaskaran while addressing the media here said that the elections will be conducted as per Kovid protocol. Also Read – Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Peaceful voting in second phase, 32.82 percent voting till 1 pm

Bhaskaran said, there will be elections to 1,199 local bodies, including 941 gram panchayats, 152 block panchayats, 14 zilla panchayats, 86 municipalities and six corporations. The voting time will be from 7 am to 6 pm. He said that all electronic voting machines will be ready by 10 November. Elections will be held on December 8 in five districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki. Elections will be held on December 10 in Kottayam, Anarkulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Wayanad, while Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasaragod will go to polls on December 14.

The counting of votes will take place on 16 December. The total voters in the state are 2,71,20,823, including 1,29,25,766 males, 1,41,94,825 females and 232 transgenders. All newly elected local bodies are to take office from 25 December. Postal votes will be allowed for all those who are infected with Kovid. All such people have to apply three days before the voting.

Bhaskaran said, it is being thought about what to do if someone gets infected with Kovid two days before the election. Health officials have said that they will be able to provide PPE kits to such people, but nothing has been decided on that.

(Input-IANS)