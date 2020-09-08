Local to Global: ‘Hunar Haat’ will start in different cities of the country, indigenous toys will be the main attraction

new Delhi: The Union Ministry of Minority Affairs will organize ‘Hunar Haat in Prayagraj’ in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, from 9 October next, after a six-month break due to the Corona crisis. Its theme will be “Local Se Global” and indigenous toys will be its main attraction. According to the ministry along with Prayagraj, in the days to come, “Hunar Haat” will be organized in Jaipur (23 October to 1 November), Chandigarh (7 to 15 November), Indore (21 to 29 November), Mumbai. (22 to 31 December 2020), Hyderabad (8 to 17 January 2021), Lucknow (23 to 31 January 2021), Delhi (India Gate – 13 to 21 February 2021), Ranchi (20 to 28 February 2021), Kota (5 March to March 14, 2021) and will be in many other cities. Also Read – Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi reached Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, said- people took precautions at religious places, gave message to the world

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to encourage indigenous toys in the 'Mann Ki Baat' program has revived India's indigenous toy industry. He said, "Every region of the country is full of" masters of skill "making wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay toys. "Hunar Haat" is going to give a big platform to provide opportunity and market to this magnificent indigenous production of them. "Naqvi insisted," In this "Hunar Haat" more than 30 percent stall of indigenous toys Will be for artisans. The artisans-craftsmen will also be helped through various institutions for attractive packaging of indigenous toys. "According to him," Hunar Haat, which has provided employment-employment opportunities to more than 5 lakh Indian artisans and craftsmen in the last five years. Rare handmade indigenous items have become very popular among people.

Hunar Haat in Prayagraj will run from October 9 to October 18. The 'Hunar Haat' could not be held in the last six months due to the Corona crisis. The previous 'Hunar Haat' was held in Ranchi in March. Before that, in February, the Ministry had put up 'Hunar Haat' near India Gate in Delhi, in which Prime Minister Modi himself had arrived and had eaten litti-chokha and drank the pulp tea. So far, more than two dozen "Hunar Haat" have been organized by the Union Ministry of Minority Affairs in different parts of the country.