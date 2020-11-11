Local Train Service Unlock 6: Public train services started in this state after 8 months, but know these rules before traveling

Kolkata: Suburban train services suspended in West Bengal for nearly 8 months due to the Kovid-19 epidemic resumed operations on Wednesday. 696 suburban train services were resumed. Railways have appealed to the people to strictly follow the Kovid-19 health protocol as the epidemic is still on. Also Read – For the first time in 374 years, India’s oldest cattle fair will not be held in Bateshwar, District Magistrate gave information

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday tweeted, “Railway is starting to operate 696 suburban services in West Bengal from Wednesday to ensure safe and convenient traffic for the passengers of Kolkata.” Also Read – Congress target on Home Minister, Adhir Ranjan said- Shah has time to eat food with backward, but not to go to Hathras

Eastern Railway asked passengers to follow all the necessary norms like wearing masks, social distancing. On the other hand, officials of South Eastern Railway (SER) also said that to ensure the safety of passengers, cleaning of coaches has been made on a daily basis. Sources said that railways and civil forces have been deployed to monitor the movements of passengers. Also Read – Give an opportunity to BJP under Modi ji, we promise to make ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years: Shah

The railway administration has appealed to the passengers to follow the Kovid-19 rules. It is mandatory to wear masks within station premises and trains. An official said that 413 suburban trains in the Sealdah section of Eastern Railway and 202 trains in Howrah section started running from Wednesday. At the same time, South-Eastern Railway is operating 81 regular trains.

Kolkata Metro has resumed services from Wednesday on weekdays, increasing the number of daily trains by 25 percent. The metro railway has decided to run trains every 7 minutes during the busy hours of morning and evening. It will run 190 trains daily. Services will start from Dum Dum in the north and Kavi Subhash in the south at 8 am and the last train from these stations will leave at 9 pm.