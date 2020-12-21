Locarno Appoints Markus Duffner Head of its Locarno Pro Industry Side

The Locarno Movie Pageant has appointed longtime collaborator Markus Duffner as the top of its Locarno Pro trade program.

Duffner, who will take the Locarno Pro helm in January, is changing Paris-based gross sales exec Valentina Merli, who after being appointed to the submit roughly a yr in the past quietly stepped down following this yr’s digital version in August.

As head of Locarno Pro, Duffner will work intently with Sophie Bourdon, Locarno Pro deputy chief who additionally heads its Open Doorways co-production discussion board, devoted to nurturing cinema in areas the place filmmaking is particularly robust.

Nadia Dresti, who has been with Locarno intermittently for roughly 30 years — and constructed its market aspect into a novel and formidable area for worldwide high quality cinema trade operators — will proceed in her function as its worldwide advisor. Dresti in January of this yr stepped down as Locarno Pro chief and, at the moment, handed the reins over to Merli, whereas staying on in a much less hands-on capability.

Locarno has been by a turbulent time recently in phrases of administration — most notably with the abrupt resignation in September of creative director Lili Hinstin after simply two editions, one of which was digital. Hinstin in November was changed by former Venice Critics’ Week chief Giona Nazzaro and the fest now seems to be set on a extra secure course.

Duffner, who’s German however was born and raised in Italy, has appreciable movie market and festivals expertise. Moreover Locarno, he has labored for Rome’s MIA Market, the Monte-Carlo Movie Pageant de la Comédie, and the VOICES Pageant in Vologda, Russia.

At Locarno, Duffner has been working for Locarno Pro since 2014, in cost of initiatives reminiscent of First Look and Match Me! In 2020, he launched Locarno Pro’s Heritage On-line, a first-of-its-kind platform that serves as a database and enterprise facilitator with streaming platforms of movie titles that premiered previous to 2005. Duffner can be founder of VOD platform Spamflix devoted to cult movies.

The 74th version of the Locarno Movie Pageant is scheduled to run Aug. 4-14, 2021, with Locarno Pro working Aug. 5-10.

In an announcement, the fest stated its workforce is at the moment working “in full compliance with official well being and biosecurity tips,” in the direction of a whole bodily occasion of its 2021 version, barring coronavirus problems.