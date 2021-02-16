Locarno Fest Adds Section Dedicated to Shorts by Established Auteurs

The Locarno Movie Pageant is including a brand new aggressive part devoted to shorts by established filmmakers, in one of many first strikes made by new creative director Giona A. Nazzaro.

Nazzaro, a former Venice Critics’ Week chief who was appointed to head Locarno in November, is beginning to put his stamp on the distinguished Swiss occasion devoted to indie cinema by launching the brand new part, which “will open a major window of alternative for high-profile administrators experimenting in new and modern kinds and codecs.”

The thought behind the brand new Locarno part, known as Corti d’Autore (which interprets as auteur shorts) is “to be a spot the place non-feature-length movies by established administrators will discover house and visibility,” Nazzaro mentioned.

“A brand new, aggressive part devoted to the non-standard gazes of filmmaking, with no style excluded or prioritized, staying true to Locarno’s vocational mission to uncover new voices pitched in the direction of the longer term,” he added.

It’s clear that due to the pandemic, shorter format movies symbolize a extra viable choice for a lot of administrators simply as these works are more and more ready to discover digital distribution shops that make them extra economically sound from a manufacturing standpoint.

Whereas shorts have lengthy been a significant factor of the venerable fest devoted to indie fare, positioned within the Italian-speaking portion of Switzerland, Locarno’s current shorts part, the Pards of Tomorrow, was restricted to works by rising expertise.

The brand new Corti d’Autore part, with its separate prizes, “shall be a stimulus in the direction of redefining our perceptions about what quick movies are, about who makes them and why,” famous Locarno shorts part chief Eddie Bertozzi, who shall be answerable for the choice together with programmers Anne Gaschütz, Enrico Vannucci and Valeria Wagner.

The 74th version of the Locarno Movie Pageant is at present on monitor to happen Aug. 4-14 as a bodily occasion, barring coronavirus problems.