Locarno Film Festival Appoints Giona Nazzaro as Artistic Director

Italian movie critic Giona A. Nazzaro, former head of the Venice Film Festival’s Critics’ Week, has been appointed new creative director of the Locarno Film Festival.

His appointment comes simply over a month after Lili Hinstin stepped down from the function in a shock departure.

A longtime Locarno fest collaborator, Nazzaro has loads of programming expertise, having served since 2005 on the helm of the independently run Venice part and on choice committees for the Rome, Turin and Visions du Reel festivals, as properly as the Festival dei Popoli in Florence. He’s an creator of a e-book and essays on Hong Kong cinema, postmodern motion movies, and monographs on Abel Ferrara, Spike Lee and Gus Van Sant.

As head of the Venice Critic’s Week, Nazzaro raised the profile of the part devoted to first works by making it bolder and edgier, with titles such as Indian animation “Bombay Rose” directed by Gitanjali Rao, this yr’s opener, and Turkish director Azra Deniz Okyay’s gentrification-themed drama “Ghosts,” which received the part in September.

Nazzaro, who was born and raised in Switzerland, will take up his put up formally with impact from Jan. 1, however will begin working instantly alongside Nadia Dresti, interim head of creative route till the top of Dec. 2020. Dresti will proceed as coordinator in control of Locarno Professional within the early months of 2021, pending additional bulletins, Locarno president Marco Solari mentioned. Nazzaro has but to announce his programming staff.

Solari praised Nazzaro as “a great match for the creative profile” of the pageant, noting that he was “already completely acquainted with Locarno,” and “outfitted with the planning abilities” for the fest’s “indispensable future improvements within the digital surroundings,” and in addition “an individual who has a world mindset but in addition robust ties to Ticino and Switzerland.”

The 74th version of Locarno, which is Europe’s pre-eminent occasion devoted to indie cinema, will run Aug. 4-14.

“A very powerful factor I need to say proper now could be that the pageant must occur,” Nazzaro advised Selection.

“It must occur in the absolute best approach and form,” he added. “As a result of solely by making an attempt to return to what was perceived as regular can we inject some additional gas in an trade that’s struggling.”