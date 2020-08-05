Locarno Open Doors Title ‘Ze’ Offers ‘Uncooked, Real Depiction’ of Mongolia

Like many Mongolians, Lkhagvadulam Purev-Ochir has been visiting shamans from an early age, consulting the spirits for steering when confronting thorny life challenges. So it got here as no shock when, a number of years again, the filmmaker’s mom urged her to go to a shaman throughout a very turbulent time in her life.

The shock arrived when the ritual concluded and the shaman’s masks got here off. Purev-Ochir realized he was hardly in his twenties—a young age for somebody tasked with performing such an essential perform in the neighborhood.

“I used to be fascinated that he had this function, and this duty,” stated the director. “I used to be additionally having troubles myself in my twenties as a contemporary Mongolian, the best way to navigate between who I’m and who I ought to be. I simply couldn’t think about what sort of disaster he would undergo…and [became] fascinated along with his twin id.”

That encounter was the inventive and emotional spark for “Ze,” Purev-Ochir’s feature-length directorial debut, which can participate in Locarno’s Open Doors co-production platform for movies from Southeast Asia. The movie tells the story of the budding relationship between a teenage shaman and a younger lady, set within the impoverished yurt district of the Mongolian capital, Ulaanbaatar.

“Ze” is produced by Mongolia’s Guru Media and co-produced by France’s Aurora Movies. Purev-Ochir—whose newest brief movie, “Mountain Cat,” acquired a Cannes 2020 label—is presently finalizing the script with a watch towards taking pictures within the second half of 2021.

“Ze” is an exploration of the contradictions of modern-day Mongolia, a rustic the place rising class divisions spurred on by what Purev-Ochir describes as “unfettered capitalism” are thrust in opposition to the traditions and beliefs of an older means of life. Caught between these contradictions is the emotionally charged relationship between 16-year-old Marla and the shaman, Ze, a bittersweet love made all of the extra sophisticated by the pressures of life on the rough-and-tumble fringes of Ulaanbaatar.

Via the movie, Purev-Ochir additionally embarks on a private journey, interrogating her personal beliefs about shamanism and its place within the society round her. “I consider in it personally, however that doesn’t additionally imply that I consider in each single shaman that’s showing proper now in Mongolia,” she stated.

Previously twenty years, the quantity of ersatz shamans in her nation has elevated dramatically, in response to the director. “I see that extra as a symptom of the dearth of societal care for contemporary Mongolia. I don’t see it as rather a lot of faux shamans being born. It’s a symptom of a necessity and a necessity. It’s extra telling of the place we’re as a society than something.”

For Western audiences, “Ze” presents a stark, trendy imaginative and prescient of a rustic whose identify is probably extra generally related to romantic photographs of huge, windswept steppes. The movie is a portrait of the hard-scrabble realities of what it means to be a younger, city Mongolian in the present day.

“I really feel like what’s in [foreign audiences’] heads is that this extraordinarily exoticized model [of Mongolia],” stated Purev-Ochir. “There are specific realities that I actually wish to come throughout on this movie. Persons are actually not conscious of the kind of residing and the circumstances in Mongolia within the second.

“Most significantly, I need the Mongolian audiences to see themselves actually,” she continued. “I’m simply undecided {that a} uncooked, actual depiction [in film] is going on proper now in Mongolia. My true hope is that Mongolians really see themselves on display screen. And, of course, the remaining of the world will get to know us somewhat bit higher.”