Locarno Winner Nele Wohlatz Explores Immigrant Experience in Brazil

Stienette Bosklopper of the Netherlands’ Circe Movies and Meike Martens of Germany’s Blinker Filmproduktion have boarded “Do Fish Sleep With Their Eyes Open?,” the newest movie from director Nele Wohlatz, whose 2016 documentary hybrid “The Future Good” received finest function in Locarno.

The co-production partnerships add European assist and financing muscle to an Argentine mission produced by Buenos Aires’ Ruda Cine, which has already attracted a Brazilian accomplice, CinemaScópio.

In “Do Fish Sleep With Their Eyes Open?” German filmmaker Wohlatz continues her examination of the immigrant expertise through a function movie set in the bustling Brazilian metropolis of Recife.

The mission, which is participating in the Worldwide Movie Pageant Rotterdam’s CineMart co-production market, follows three younger Chinese language vacationers, two immigrant employees and a vacationer, and explores themes of belonging and fixed motion.

The movie’s protagonists don’t occasion “attempt to make Recife a house, since tomorrow they could go elsewhere, if they’re wanted elsewhere,” Wohlatz explains. “They sort of misplaced their sense of belonging, or are dropping it.”

“Do Fish Sleep With Their Eyes Open?”

Nele Wohlatz

Experiencing a dystopian model of town of the longer term, the immigrant laborers transfer between their workplace, warehouses filled with low cost import merchandise that they promote in Recife’s historic outdated city, and the unique high-rise in which they reside, a generic constructing that might be wherever in the world.

“The fact of life of those immigrant employees is to go elsewhere from in the future to a different,” Wohlatz provides. “That is towards guidelines of storytelling, towards the journey of the hero. This contradiction is central to the movie.”

Zhang Xiaobin, the non-professional actress who performed herself in “The Future Good,” performs two important characters in “Do Fish Sleep With Their Eyes Open?”

The brand new mission shall be extra fiction and fewer hybrid than her earlier work, Wohlatz says. She notes, nevertheless, that she is once more working with non-professional actors, “and their tales will preserve informing the script. Throughout the casting, I’ll preserve rewriting the movie, so on the finish it will likely be written precisely for the people who find themselves appearing it out.”

The movie’s total construction is fictitious however relies on intensive analysis of actual occasions, she provides.

Wohlatz, a local of Hanover who spent the previous 10 years in Buenos Aires, is in Berlin after getting caught in Germany as a result of pandemic, and is ready to return to Recife. The expertise has been each attention-grabbing and helpful, she says, “additionally as a result of my movie is about individuals who go from one place to a different, who sort of misplaced their sense of belonging, or query it, or attempt to redefine what belonging truly means.”

Whereas working throughout the pandemic has been difficult, Wohlatz says her mission has gained additional urgency on account of the disaster.

“It’s a wild time for all of us, and likewise to work on the movie with out understanding when we will return into the true world. But, so far as I can see, the pandemic reinforces tendencies that already had been in surge, like social division and xenophobia. And that makes the necessity for this movie to be finished truly a lot stronger. It in the end reaffirms my want to preserve doing what I’m doing.”

The continuing disaster has additionally supplied the filmmaker with extra time in growing the script.

“I attempt to use the big distance to Recife, the place the movie takes place, and to the individuals I work with, to get the narrative construction of the movie very clear.”

Ruda Cine’s Violeta Bava provides: “The time of the pandemic led us to rethink and redefine the manufacturing technique, not solely as a result of the calendar was altered, however as a result of we thought of that this time was a great alternative to generate new alliances, be part of forces with different companions and strengthen the mission in all its elements. Actually, it’s from that perspective that we utilized to CineMart and it’s in that spirit that we hope to satisfy potential companions – producers, gross sales brokers and different doable allies – to hitch and launch our movie.”

The movie’s producers additionally embody Emilie Lesclaux of Recife-based CinemaScópio and Rosa Martínez Rivero of Ruda Cine.

John Hopewell contributed to this report.