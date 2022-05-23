Location of all Blood V bosses in V Rising: detailed maps

If you have already taken your first steps in V Rising, it is normal that you want to know the exact location of Blood V bosses, powerful enemies that give access to skills that will be really useful for the story. Note that Blood V bosses are different from normal bosseswhich instead of abilities usually give blueprints for powerful objects or weapons.
The game, despite being in early access, has a LOT of content, so you will be interested in knowing where you have to direct your steps as you progress through the story. Don’t worry: we have marked you on several maps all the places you will have to go to defeat all these bosses.
Detailed maps with the location of the Blood V bosses in V Rising
Farbane Forest
boss name
Location
Level
Does it move?
rewards
Alpha wolf
1
16
NO
Keely the Ice Archer
2
20
NO
Rufus the Foreman
3
20
NO
Errol the Stonebreaker
4
20
NO
Lidia the Archer of Chaos
5
26
YES
Goreswine the Shatterer
6
27
YES
Grayson the Gunsmith
7
27
NO
putrid rat
8
30
NO
Clive the Pyroman
9
30
NO
Polora la Caminahadas
10
34
NO
fierce bear
11
36
NO
nicholaus the fallen
12
37
NO
Quincey the Bandit King
13
37
NO
tristan the vampire slayer
14
46
NO
winged horror
15
78
YES
sacred mountains
boss name
Location
Level
Does it move?
rewards
Frostmaw, the Terror of the Mountain
1
56
YES
Winged Horror
2
68
NO
Dunley Farms
boss name
Location
Level
Does it move?
rewards
Beatrice the tailor
1
38
NO
frosty vincent
2
40
YES
Christina the Sun Priestess
3
44
YES
Leandra the Dark Priestess
4
46
NO
Terah the geomancer
5
48
NO
willfred the werewolf boss
6
64
NO
JADE THE VAMPIRE HUNTER
7
62
YES
Raziel the Shepherd
8
60
NO
OCTAVIAN THE MILITIA CAPTAIN
9
58
NO
MEREDITH THE SHINING ARCHER
10
52
NO
Silverlight Hills
boss name
Location
Level
Does it move?
rewards
Mairwyn the Elementalist
1
64
NO
Azariel the sun bearer
2
68
NO
Morian, Stormwing Matriarch
3
68
NO
Solarus the Unsullied
4
80
NO
Cursed Forest
boss name
Location
Level
Does it move?
rewards
Ungora the spider queen
1
60
NO
Foulrot the Soul Stealer
2
62
NO
The Duke of Balaton
3
62
NO
Curseweaver Matka
4
72
NO
Nightmare General Styx the Disconnector
5
76
YES
bloodthirsty giant
6
78
NO
