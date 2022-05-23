Location of all Blood V bosses in V Rising: detailed maps

If you have already taken your first steps in V Rising, it is normal that you want to know the exact location of Blood V bosses, powerful enemies that give access to skills that will be really useful for the story. Note that Blood V bosses are different from normal bosseswhich instead of abilities usually give blueprints for powerful objects or weapons.

The game, despite being in early access, has a LOT of content, so you will be interested in knowing where you have to direct your steps as you progress through the story. Don’t worry: we have marked you on several maps all the places you will have to go to defeat all these bosses.

Detailed maps with the location of the Blood V bosses in V Rising

Farbane Forest

Location Bosses Blood V Rising Farbane Forest Map

boss name

Location

Level

Does it move?

rewards

Alpha wolf

1

16

NO

Keely the Ice Archer

2

20

NO
  • Powers: Ice bat.
  • Structure: Tannery.
  • Recipes: Traveler’s Cloak, Empty Canteen, Leather.

Rufus the Foreman

3

20

NO
  • Powers: Blood Rage.
  • Structure: Carpenter’s bench.
  • Recipes: Hunter’s crossbow, Fishing rod, Wooden sculptures, Picture.

Errol the Stonebreaker

4

20

NO
  • Powers: Shaking
  • structures: large chest

Lidia the Archer of Chaos

5

26

YES
  • Powers: Chaos Bolt.
  • structures: The Devourer.

Goreswine the Shatterer

6

27

YES
  • Powers: Explosion of bodies, veil of bones
  • Structure: Grave, Night Fence.
  • Recipes: Skeleton, Ghoul.

Grayson the Gunsmith

7

27

NO
  • Powers: crimson aegis
  • structures: 5 Day Job Board, Long Boards, Statue Assortment.
  • Recipes: Sharpening stone.

putrid rat

8

30

NO

Clive the Pyroman

9

30

NO
  • Powers: Veil of Chaos.
  • Structures: Alchemy Table, Assortment of Enchanted Braziers, Surdigo of Enchanted Torches.
  • Recipes: Sulfur, Small Explosive Box.

Polora la Caminahadas

10

34

NO
  • Powers: Spectral Wolf.
  • structures: Vampiric Portal, Golden Floor.
  • Recipes: Drink less resistant to garlic.

fierce bear

11

36

NO
  • Powers: Bear shape.
  • structures: Fur rugs

nicholaus the fallen

12

37

NO
  • Powers: Pestilence, Guardian of the Damned.
  • Structures: Study.

Quincey the Bandit King

13

37

NO
  • Powers: Chaos Barrier, Merciless Charge.
  • structures: Blacksmith shop, tailoring bench.
  • Recipes: Iron Ingot, Iron Weapons, Hollow Fang Equipment.

tristan the vampire slayer

14

46

NO
  • Powers: I know of blood.
  • Recipes: Great essence of blood.

winged horror

15

78

YES
  • Powers: Icy vortex.

sacred mountains

Location Bosses Blood V Rising Sacred Mountains Map

boss name

Location

Level

Does it move?

rewards

Frostmaw, the Terror of the Mountain

1

56

YES
  • Powers: Ice Nova.
  • Recipes: Parchment.

Winged Horror

2

68

NO

Dunley Farms

Location Heads Blood V Rising Dunley Farms Map

boss name

Location

Level

Does it move?

rewards

Beatrice the tailor

1

38

NO
  • Powers: Human form.
  • Structures: Loom, Assortment of curtains.
  • Recipes: Hunter Cloak, Cloth, Cotton thread.

frosty vincent

2

40

YES
  • structures: Prison cell.
  • Recipes: Reinforced board.

Christina the Sun Priestess

3

44

YES
  • Powers: Purgatory.
  • Recipes: Crystal, Empty Crystal Bottle, Holy Resistance Potion, Blood Rose Potion.

Leandra the Dark Priestess

4

46

NO
  • Powers: Spectral Assassin.
  • structures: Jewelry table.
  • Recipes: Scourge Earring, Scourge Stone, Skeleton Priest.

Terah the geomancer

5

48

NO
  • Powers: Spectral Guardian.
  • structures: Gem cutting table.
  • Recipes: Siege Stone Golem, Normal Gems.

willfred the werewolf boss

6

64

NO
  • Powers: Hit to the Heart.
  • Recipes: Flask of Holy Resistance.

JADE THE VAMPIRE HUNTER

7

62

YES
  • Powers: Flurry of chaos.
  • Recipes: Large Explosive Box, Primal Blood Essence.

Raziel the Shepherd

8

60

NO
  • Powers: crimson lightning
  • structures: Ateneo.
  • Recipes: Silver Resistance Potion, Corrupted Artifact.

OCTAVIAN THE MILITIA CAPTAIN

9

58

NO
  • Powers: Mirror hit.
  • structures: Anvil.
  • Recipes: Dark Silver Ingot, Dawnthorn Insignia, Dark Silver Weapons.

MEREDITH THE SHINING ARCHER

10

52

NO
  • Powers: Blood Spiral.
  • Recipes: wool yarn.

Silverlight Hills

Location Bosses Blood V Rising Silverlight Hills Map

boss name

Location

Level

Does it move?

rewards

Mairwyn the Elementalist

1

64

NO
  • Powers: Crystal Spear.
  • Recipes: Hilo imperial.

Azariel the sun bearer

2

68

NO
  • Powers: Empty.
  • Recipes: Flawless gems.

Morian, Stormwing Matriarch

3

68

NO
  • Powers: Power overload.
  • Recipes: Gold ingot.

Solarus the Unsullied

4

80

NO
  • Powers: Summon Fallen Angel.

Cursed Forest

Location Bosses Blood V Rising Cursed Forest Map

boss name

Location

Level

Does it move?

rewards

Ungora the spider queen

1

60

NO
  • Powers: Volatile, Arachnid.
  • Recipes: Ghost Thread, Silk, Spider.

Foulrot the Soul Stealer

2

62

NO
  • Powers: Foggy trance.
  • Recipes: Ghostly Veil, Spectral Dust, Banshee.

The Duke of Balaton

3

62

NO

Curseweaver Matka

4

72

NO
  • Powers: Unstable mosquito.
  • Recipes: Scheme, Mosquito.

Nightmare General Styx the Disconnector

5

76

YES
  • Powers: Bat shape.

bloodthirsty giant

6

78

NO
  • Powers: Dance of shreds.

