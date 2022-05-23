Location of all Blood V bosses in V Rising: detailed maps

If you have already taken your first steps in V Rising, it is normal that you want to know the exact location of Blood V bosses, powerful enemies that give access to skills that will be really useful for the story. Note that Blood V bosses are different from normal bosseswhich instead of abilities usually give blueprints for powerful objects or weapons.

The game, despite being in early access, has a LOT of content, so you will be interested in knowing where you have to direct your steps as you progress through the story. Don’t worry: we have marked you on several maps all the places you will have to go to defeat all these bosses.

Detailed maps with the location of the Blood V bosses in V Rising

Farbane Forest





boss name Location Level Does it move? rewards Alpha wolf 1 16 NO Keely the Ice Archer 2 20 NO Powers: Ice bat.

Ice bat. Structure: Tannery.

Tannery. Recipes: Traveler’s Cloak, Empty Canteen, Leather. Rufus the Foreman 3 20 NO Powers : Blood Rage.

: Blood Rage. Structure : Carpenter’s bench.

: Carpenter’s bench. Recipes: Hunter’s crossbow, Fishing rod, Wooden sculptures, Picture. Errol the Stonebreaker 4 20 NO Powers : Shaking

: Shaking structures: large chest Lidia the Archer of Chaos 5 26 YES Powers : Chaos Bolt.

: Chaos Bolt. structures: The Devourer. Goreswine the Shatterer 6 27 YES Powers : Explosion of bodies, veil of bones

: Explosion of bodies, veil of bones Structure : Grave, Night Fence.

: Grave, Night Fence. Recipes: Skeleton, Ghoul. Grayson the Gunsmith 7 27 NO Powers: crimson aegis

crimson aegis structures : 5 Day Job Board, Long Boards, Statue Assortment.

: 5 Day Job Board, Long Boards, Statue Assortment. Recipes: Sharpening stone. putrid rat 8 30 NO Clive the Pyroman 9 30 NO Powers : Veil of Chaos.

: Veil of Chaos. Structures: Alchemy Table, Assortment of Enchanted Braziers, Surdigo of Enchanted Torches.

Alchemy Table, Assortment of Enchanted Braziers, Surdigo of Enchanted Torches. Recipes: Sulfur, Small Explosive Box. Polora la Caminahadas 10 34 NO Powers: Spectral Wolf.

Spectral Wolf. structures : Vampiric Portal, Golden Floor.

: Vampiric Portal, Golden Floor. Recipes: Drink less resistant to garlic. fierce bear 11 36 NO Powers : Bear shape.

: Bear shape. structures: Fur rugs nicholaus the fallen 12 37 NO Powers : Pestilence, Guardian of the Damned.

: Pestilence, Guardian of the Damned. Structures: Study. Quincey the Bandit King 13 37 NO Powers : Chaos Barrier, Merciless Charge.

: Chaos Barrier, Merciless Charge. structures : Blacksmith shop, tailoring bench.

: Blacksmith shop, tailoring bench. Recipes: Iron Ingot, Iron Weapons, Hollow Fang Equipment. tristan the vampire slayer 14 46 NO Powers : I know of blood.

: I know of blood. Recipes: Great essence of blood. winged horror 15 78 YES Powers: Icy vortex.

sacred mountains





boss name Location Level Does it move? rewards Frostmaw, the Terror of the Mountain 1 56 YES Powers : Ice Nova.

: Ice Nova. Recipes: Parchment. Winged Horror 2 68 NO

Dunley Farms





boss name Location Level Does it move? rewards Beatrice the tailor 1 38 NO Powers : Human form.

: Human form. Structures: Loom, Assortment of curtains.

Loom, Assortment of curtains. Recipes: Hunter Cloak, Cloth, Cotton thread. frosty vincent 2 40 YES structures : Prison cell.

: Prison cell. Recipes: Reinforced board. Christina the Sun Priestess 3 44 YES Powers : Purgatory.

: Purgatory. Recipes: Crystal, Empty Crystal Bottle, Holy Resistance Potion, Blood Rose Potion. Leandra the Dark Priestess 4 46 NO Powers : Spectral Assassin.

: Spectral Assassin. structures : Jewelry table.

: Jewelry table. Recipes: Scourge Earring, Scourge Stone, Skeleton Priest. Terah the geomancer 5 48 NO Powers : Spectral Guardian.

: Spectral Guardian. structures : Gem cutting table.

: Gem cutting table. Recipes: Siege Stone Golem, Normal Gems. willfred the werewolf boss 6 64 NO Powers: Hit to the Heart.

Hit to the Heart. Recipes: Flask of Holy Resistance. JADE THE VAMPIRE HUNTER 7 62 YES Powers: Flurry of chaos.

Flurry of chaos. Recipes: Large Explosive Box, Primal Blood Essence. Raziel the Shepherd 8 60 NO Powers: crimson lightning

crimson lightning structures : Ateneo.

: Ateneo. Recipes: Silver Resistance Potion, Corrupted Artifact. OCTAVIAN THE MILITIA CAPTAIN 9 58 NO Powers: Mirror hit.

Mirror hit. structures : Anvil.

: Anvil. Recipes: Dark Silver Ingot, Dawnthorn Insignia, Dark Silver Weapons. MEREDITH THE SHINING ARCHER 10 52 NO Powers : Blood Spiral.

: Blood Spiral. Recipes: wool yarn.

Silverlight Hills





boss name Location Level Does it move? rewards Mairwyn the Elementalist 1 64 NO Powers : Crystal Spear.

: Crystal Spear. Recipes: Hilo imperial. Azariel the sun bearer 2 68 NO Powers: Empty.

Empty. Recipes: Flawless gems. Morian, Stormwing Matriarch 3 68 NO Powers : Power overload.

: Power overload. Recipes: Gold ingot. Solarus the Unsullied 4 80 NO Powers: Summon Fallen Angel.

Cursed Forest



