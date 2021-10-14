Location of all Burenia and Ghavoran collectibles in Metroid Dread: missiles, power tanks and extra

We proceed with our information to collectibles of Metroid DreadAfter passing via Artaria, Cataris and Dairon, it is time to discuss with two new places filled with power tanks, missiles and different collectibles that make Samus’s lifestyles a bit more straightforward.

This time we quilt two zones as a substitute of 1, and is that those spaces have much less secrets and techniques in comparison to the former ones. Finally, no longer as a result of we’ve got fewer collectibles, we’re going to make much less effort, and that’s as a result of we proceed to turn you the site at the map and the important thing level to get the collectible.

Location of all Burenia and Ghavoran collectibles in Metroid Dread: power tanks, missiles and extra

Here’s the site of all of the gadgets, with a small visible information in case you need to spoil a hidden block:

Burenia

Ghavoran

Supply of the photographs