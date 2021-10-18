location of all collectibles

In Kena: Brige of Spirits there are a complete of seven zones, and each and every of them is split at the map in an excessively transparent approach and also you also have speedy shuttle issues to help you transfer extra temporarily from one aspect to any other. Alternatively, the entire collectibles can be really well hidden to make it harder so that you can uncover them. Those are: Rot, Hats, Flower Shrines, Spirit Mail, Cursed Chests, and Puts of Meditation.

If you wish to get 100% of the sport (Due to getting the entire collectibles that we point out in each and every information) if you have achieved it you are going to be nearly on the finish of the tale of Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Even though, its final save level (although you go it) means that you can return to get the ones collectibles that you simply misplaced alongside the best way, so do not need issues in proceeding the tale.