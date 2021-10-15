Location of all Elen, Ferenia and Hanubia collectibles in Metroid Dread: missiles, power tanks and extra

We reached the closing information of Metroid Dread, and it’s that once passing thru Artaria, Cataris, Dairon, Burenia and Ghavoran we arrived at Elen, Ferenia y Hanubia, the closing 3 zones of the sport. By means of now you’re going to have a just right handful of collectibles that can have made your journey more straightforward, however now the target shall be to get the entire collectibles.

The closing 3 zones they don’t have such a lot of issues to reach in comparison to the former ones. The sport is already coming into its ultimate bars, and the item is extra considering bosses and historical past. Alternatively, right here you’re going to to find the entire collectibles.

Location of all Elen, Ferenia and Hanubia collectibles in Metroid Dread: power tanks, missiles and extra

Here’s the positioning of the entire items, with a small visible information in case you must ruin a hidden block:

Elun

Ferenia

Hanubia

Supply of the photographs