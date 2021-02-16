Throughout the adventure we can find different collectibles. We already talked about the shadows and memories that allow access to the secret ending of Little Nightmares 2, but there are other objects that are also scattered throughout the five scenarios that we will visit throughout the game. We show you the location of all hats in Little Nightmares 2 so you can easily find them.

Location of the hats in Little Nightmares 2

The hats in Little Nightmares 2 they are simply an aesthetic change for our character and from the menu you can change it at any time. If you want to complete one hundred percent of the game and get all the trophies / achievements you will need them, yes. Here you have the location of all of them, indicating the phase in which you can find them.

Hats in the Forest

Máscara Mokujin : Will automatically appear in inventory if you pre-ordered the game before launch. It cannot be achieved any other way.

: Will automatically appear in inventory if you pre-ordered the game before launch. It cannot be achieved any other way. Raccoon hat : When you first enter the Hunter’s house, you will find him walking down the hall and entering the door on the left.

: When you first enter the Hunter’s house, you will find him walking down the hall and entering the door on the left. Rain hat : After crossing the broken bridge, you will find the hat in a cage. Climb into the cages around it and jump on it several times to make it fall.

: After crossing the broken bridge, you will find the hat in a cage. Climb into the cages around it and jump on it several times to make it fall. Gnome Hat: You will need the Nome DLC to get it. It is found in the attic of the Hunter’s house.

Hats at school

Soccer ball hat : In the courtyard, you will find it above the garbage container next to the front door.

: In the courtyard, you will find it above the garbage container next to the front door. Tin hat: When you enter the library, move the ladder to the second shelf and go up to find it.

Hats in the hospital

Bear hat : In the game room next to the X-ray machine. Go up the book shelf in the right area to find it.

: In the game room next to the X-ray machine. Go up the book shelf in the right area to find it. Mummy hat: When you are looking for the key in the morgue, you will find the hat behind the door in the lower left, next to a table.

Hats in the city

Police hat : Enter the post office for the first time using the vent, which will collapse, but don’t jump to the other side. Instead, keep left to find him in a secret area.

: Enter the post office for the first time using the vent, which will collapse, but don’t jump to the other side. Instead, keep left to find him in a secret area. Flat cap: In the toy store, you will find it on the shelf at the end of the left corner. Just push the cart to reach it.

Hats in the Tower

Slim man’s hat: Finish the game and it will automatically appear in your inventory when you start a new game.

So you will find all hats from Little Nightmares 2 easily. Remember that here we explain the ending and the secret ending of Little Nightmares 2, with our own explanation and theories, as well as teaching you how to access that additional kinematics.