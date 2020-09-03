Lockdown 0.4: Now Metro will start running in Bengaluru from September 7, know the route schedule

Lockdown 0.4 Bengaluru: After Delhi, now metro rail services in Bengaluru are also being started in different phases from September 7. Metro passengers will have to follow the guidelines given for the corona virus. Ajay Seth, managing director of Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited, said, “The metro service is resuming at various stages in the east-west and north-south corridors, as per the guidelines of the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.” Also Read – Dilip Kumar’s second brother Ehsan Khan also died, infected with Corona virus

Seth said, in the first phase from September 7, the 6-coach trains will run on the Purple Line of East-West route, which will run from 8 am to 11 am and from 4.30 to 7.30 pm in the evening.

"From September 9 onwards, in the second phase, the metro rail on the north-south route green line will be resumed for 3 hours."

In the third phase from September 11, service on both lines will operate daily for 14 hours – 7 am to 9 pm.

Seth said, “The capacity of each coach will be only for 20 percent passengers as physical distance will have to be followed during this time. Also, passengers traveling in the metro will be required to wear masks.

Passengers can use only smart card with online re-charge to avoid physical contact.

“Although the 6-coach train has a capacity to carry 1,800 passengers, only 400 will be allowed in each ride till further orders,” said Seth.

Similarly, to avoid congestion and maintain social distance, about 50 passengers will be allowed on the platform for the next train at a time.

Seth said, “Travelers are advised to download the ‘Arogya Setu’ app on their smart phones, although this will not be mandatory.”

Senior citizens and children below 10 years of age are advised not to travel by metro for their safe health and further notice.

Seth said, “Trains will run for 5 minutes during peak hours and 10 minutes during non-peak hours from September 11”.

Every computer will have thermal screening at the entrance, with face masks mandatory. Sentinels will be placed at the entrance of the stations.

In order to maintain social distancing, spaces are placed on platforms and inside coaches.

Like other state-run transport firms, ‘Namma’ Metro also suspended its service from March 25 when a lockdown was imposed, forcing thousands of commuters to switch to alternate transportation modes.

As the most popular transport mode for its punctual, efficient and hygienic service in air-conditioned coaches, Metro has flown 4 lakh passengers on twin routes, covering a distance of 42.3 km across 40 stations. The operator has lost Rs 300 crore in the last 5 months due to suspension of service.