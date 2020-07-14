Lockdown Again In India: Lockdown returning in the form of change in the country, these cities will be locked out from today

new Delhi: The corona epidemic in the country is not taking its name. Due to this situation, lockdown has been imposed by the local administration in many places. But now it seems as if the lockdown is coming back in a different form. In such a situation, lockdown is going to return in some cities from today. In view of these lockdowns, many rules have also been made, as well as caution is being exercised regarding time. Also Read – Bihar: AIIMS-2 doctors succumbed due to corona infection in Patna

Please tell that from today all the government offices in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Surat in Gujarat are being closed again. Because most of the cases of corona are coming to these places. For this reason, the lockdown has been decided by the local administration for the prevention of corona. Talking about Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, total lockdown is being imposed here since 7 pm today because the problems of local administration have increased due to 191 corona infection cases coming in a day. For this reason, it has been decided. Also Read – Bengluru Lockdown: Total Lockdown will be applicable from today, know what will open and what will not?

Let us know that in the southern part of Karnataka, a week of lockdown is being imposed from today. At the same time, lockdown is being imposed in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra for the next 10 days after tonight. Not only this, a lockdown is being imposed in the city of Varanasi for 5 days. However, this lockdown in Varanasi will be only half a day. Also Read – Lockdown in Haryana Latest News Update: Lockdown may occur in these districts of Haryana